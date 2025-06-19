Shubman Gill drops cutting response to English reporter when asked if his India captaincy will be 'inspired by Bazball'

Shubman Gill will usher in a new chapter in India’s Test history as he leads the side for the first time in red-ball cricket on Friday, with the five-match series against England beginning at Headingley. On the eve of the opener, the 25-year-old cut a composed figure at the pre-match press conference, choosing to remain tight-lipped about the team’s strategy while striking a tone of quiet confidence. With the spotlight firmly on him following the Test retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Gill steered clear of any bold proclamations. India's Shubman Gill during the press conference(Action Images via Reuters)

When an English journalist asked whether India's style of play would be “inspired” by England's ‘Bazball’, Gill had a response ready. "You're going to have to wait till August to see what kind of style it's going to be," said the Indian captain. The response drew chuckles from the reporters present in the press conference room, with even Gill passing a sheepish smile.

Watch:

This series marks India’s return to the longest format following the Test retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two pillars of the batting order for over a decade. With Kohli’s No. 4 slot now officially handed to Shubman Gill, and KL Rahul expected to step back into an opening role, the batting line-up will have a distinctly new look as India begins its red-ball reset.

The spotlight won’t rest solely on Gill. Head coach Gautam Gambhir also enters this campaign with a point to prove after a difficult 2024/25 season in Tests, where India slumped to six losses in 10 matches, including a shock 0-3 defeat at home to New Zealand. The result not only dented their dominance at home but also ensured India missed out on a spot in the World Test Championship final for the first time, finishing third in the standings.

Even with a new generation taking the reins, the team retains a solid leadership spine. KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah, both former captains, continue to offer critical support in Gill’s early days as skipper, as Gambhir works to steady India’s red-ball course under mounting scrutiny.