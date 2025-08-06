Shubman Gill earns 9/10 but Siraj takes the crown; Nair, Shardul fail to repay faith: India’s report card vs England

India’s five-match Test series in England came to a dramatic close with a nerve-shredding six-run victory at The Oval, levelling the contest 2-2. It was a series that had everything: momentum swings, on and off-field drama, and last-day thrillers. Despite the absence of experienced stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin, India managed to match England blow for blow. India captain Shubman Gill and teammates Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal and others celebrate after defeating England by 6 runs(@BCCI X)

The Oval win epitomised the grit and fight shown by this relatively young Indian side, culminating in a drawn series that offers great promise for the future. As the Indian team returns home with its heads held high, let's take a look at the side's report card, player-by-player.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 7/10

Jaiswal continued to impress with his aggressive approach at the top. His counterattacking mindset kept England's pacers from dictating terms early in the innings. However, his erratic shot selection at times handed the opposition an easy way back in. More frustratingly, his sloppy fielding in the slips, particularly the three drops in the first Test, invited serious criticism and could have drastically swung the game’s momentum if caught cleanly.

Still, his comfort against swing and pace remains a valuable asset, ensuring India have a long-term match-winner in the making.

KL Rahul: 8.5/10

Rahul was the steady hand India needed at the opening spot after the retirements of India's batting stalwarts. For the first time in years, he played a series entirely as an opener and thrived, scoring over 500 runs. His patience and technique were on display throughout, especially during tricky morning spells.

His partnerships with Jaiswal, as well as the other batters in India's top orders, gave India a stable platform more often than not.

Karun Nair: 4/10

Karun Nair's return to Test cricket was a mixed bag. He couldn’t quite capitalise on the chances offered to him, but he did show application in tough batting conditions. Although he failed to convert starts into big scores, his composure at the crease helped India avoid collapses on more than one occasion.

After being dropped in the fourth Test, he also made his opportunity count in the fifth with a pressure-absorbing half-century, which took India to a competitive score of 224 in the first innings and gave the side a fighting chance. As a senior batter, however, Nair was expected to convert his knocks, which he failed to do in England.

Sai Sudharsan: 5/10

Sudharsan was dropped from the Test XI after his debut in the opening match in Leeds, but made a commendable return in the high-pressure fourth Test. With India trailing 1-2, he stepped in and scored a critical half-century in the first innings, building a steady foundation for others to flourish.

It was a significant contribution, especially for someone playing just his second Test. While a big innings eluded him, Sudharsan's 38 in the first innings of the final Test was also important, given the early wickets. In tricky conditions, Sudharsan's composure with the bat showed that he is in for the long haul.

Shubman Gill: 9/10

Thrust into leadership and batting at No. 4, many had expressed their doubts about Shubman Gill's outing ahead of the series. Gill had long faced questions over his overseas credentials, but the newly appointed Indian captain responded with a series for the ages. Amassing 754 runs in five Tests, the second-most by an Indian in a single series, Gill emphatically silenced his critics. Far from being burdened by leadership, it seemed he used the captaincy as a fuel, rather than a distraction.

Though some of his tactical choices as captain came under scrutiny, they were overshadowed by the grit he displayed, rescuing India with the bat in the fourth Test and his decision-making in the fifth.

Rishabh Pant: 8.5/10

Pant made a strong return to form, both with the bat and behind the stumps. Battling physical discomfort and injury on more than one occasion, he still delivered key contributions, including a gutsy half-century at Manchester with a fractured toe.

His energy and intent sparked momentum shifts, as Pant lived up to his reputation as the game-changer. More than anything, however, it was his ability to play to the situation which earned him plaudits.

Dhruv Jurel: 7/10

As the backup wicketkeeper, Jurel was excellent behind the stumps. He was slightly nervy at Lord’s, but his performances at Old Trafford and The Oval redeemed those jitters. He was alert, vocal behind the stumps, and contributed with the bat in supporting roles. Given more time, he could evolve into a reliable Test option.

While Jurel will be well aware that Rishabh Pant’s exceptional form and proven pedigree make it tough for anyone to displace him as India’s first-choice wicketkeeper, his own skillset ensures he remains a high-quality, ready-to-go backup.

Shardul Thakur: 3/10

Thakur’s comeback to the Indian Test setup was underwhelming. He couldn’t find rhythm with the ball, and his batting contributions were minimal. While he's known for breakthroughs in overseas Tests and his contributions with the bat in the lower-order, this series saw very little of that spark. With stiff competition for the all-rounder’s slot, Thakur may have slid down the pecking order.

Nitish Kumar Reddy: 4.5/10

Playing in his first Test series in England, Reddy showed flashes of potential, especially with the ball at Lord’s. His batting needs work, but he bowled a few tight spells that built pressure. His series was cut short just as he was beginning to find rhythm after an unfortunate injury during a gym session.

While Reddy still remains raw, India might persist with him, especially if he can bulk up his batting returns.

Washington Sundar: 8/10

A reliable performer in many ways, Sundar’s batting was crucial in the Manchester Test, where he stitched a game-saving partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, while also reaching his maiden century in the format. His bowling was economical, though underutilised. It was a testament to his performance at Lord's that Gill was questioned for his decision not to introduce Gill until the 65th over of the first innings in the Manchester Test.

With added experience and confidence, he could evolve into a mainstay as a lower-order bat and support spinner.

Ravindra Jadeja: 9/10

With five successive 50+ scores, Jadeja silenced critics who had been raising concerns over his batting. He was rock-solid in the middle order and helped shepherd the tail on multiple occasions. He also took seven wickets to go along with a herculean batting effort, and on many occasions, contained the flow of runs against the attacking English batters. While one could argue that he could've been more aggressive with his bowling, Jadeja knew his role and played it to near-perfection.

Jasprit Bumrah: 8/10

Though he played only three Tests, Bumrah was relentless. His spells in Headingley and Lord's broke the back of England’s batting, as he picked five-wicket hauls in both Tests. Bumrah did lack support from the other end at times, but still emerged as a potent wicket-taking threat.

His Manchester outing was one of the few dips in an otherwise stellar run, and while workload remains a concern, his influence when in rhythm is simply unquestionable.

Prasidh Krishna: 5/10

Prasidh Krishna may have gone down as a 3/10, had it not been for his brilliant comeback in the final Test at The Oval. The tall fast bowler had underwhelming outings in the first two Tests, where he also leaked significant runs. However, his performance in the fifth Test showed he can bowl under pressure.

It was Prasidh who took out the dangerous Joe Root in the second innings, which proved catalyst to England's implosion in the 374-run chase. Krishna will need to work on fitness and consistency if he wants to cement a long-term spot.

Akash Deep: 6.5/10

Akash impressed with the bat as much as he did with the ball, scoring a valiant half-century in the final Test. After missing the first Test, he made a stellar return in Edgbaston, where he picked six wickets in the second innings and 10 overall to help India achieve their first-ever win at Edgbaston.

While his showing at both Lord's and The Oval didn't live up to Edgbaston heroics, Akash Deep compensated brilliantly with his half-century.

Mohammed Siraj: 9.5/10

The undisputed star of the series. Siraj bowled the most overs, took the most wickets, and displayed infectious energy throughout. His match-winning spell at The Oval turned the game on its head.

In Bumrah’s absence during key phases, Siraj rose to the occasion with fire, shedding the image of a supporting act to establish himself as a frontline pacer. His series was laced with a personal redemption arc, too, from the heartbreak of a cleanly struck defensive shot resulting in his dismissal and India's narrow defeat at Lord's, to the agony of stepping on the boundary rope while catching Brook at The Oval.

Fittingly, it was Siraj who took the last wicket to not just hand India a series-levelling win, but also take a five-wicket haul.

Anshul Kamboj: 3/10

Drafted in as an injury replacement just a week before the Manchester Test, Kamboj was thrust into the spotlight with a debut appearance. But the outing turned out to be a harsh initiation, as he bowled 18 of the 157.1 overs in England’s innings and conceded 89. He did, however, deny Ben Duckett a century, dismissing him for 94.