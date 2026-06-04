Shubman Gill earns massive backing ahead of Afghanistan Test: ‘Great ambassador after Virat Kohli’

The IPL 2026 season is now behind them, and India's focus shifts back to the longest format as they prepare for a one-off Test against Afghanistan in Mohali. While India will start as favourites, the match comes at an important time for a side looking to regain consistency in red-ball cricket after a challenging period. Questions were raised after India suffered a home Test series defeat to South Africa, with both team selection and tactical decisions coming under scrutiny. Despite the setback, Shubman Gill's leadership remained one of the positives to emerge from the season. The young captain endured a frustrating series personally, retiring hurt in the opening Test and missing the second match through injury, limiting his contribution on the field. Shubman Gill has a big burden of expectations in the post-Virat Kohli era in Tests. (PTI)

However, Gill had already shown encouraging signs as captain during India's tour of England. Leading a relatively inexperienced squad following the retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin, he guided the team to a hard-fought 2-2 draw in a five-match series. India displayed resilience and adaptability throughout that tour, with several younger players stepping up under Gill's leadership. As they take on Afghanistan, India will be hoping to build on those positives and return to winning ways in Test cricket.

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Former India wicketkeeper and selector Saba Karim believes Shubman has both the game and the mindset to carry Indian Test cricket forward in the years ahead. Karim praised Gill's growing appreciation for the longest format and said the young captain has the potential to emerge as a worthy ambassador for Test cricket in India following Kohli's retirement.

"He's able to realize that he can add so much value as a Test batter. For him to compete and perform with that kind of consistency, it clearly shows that Shubman Gill relishes Test cricket. I think he can be a great ambassador after Virat Kohli," Karim said on Star Sports.

"India Test team's success linked to Shubman Gill's success" Meanwhile, veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes Gill's rise as a Test batter and captain could have a lasting impact on Indian cricket. Highlighting Gill's successful tour of England and the technical adjustments he has made to his game, Ashwin said the youngster has all the attributes needed to become the driving force behind India's next generation in the longest format.

“He had a great series in England. The moment he was made the captain, he went there, turned it on. Even when England had toured to India, he got a hundred at Dharamsala. High-quality player, has worked on keeping his bat close to the pads. His success in Test cricket will really start redefining India's Test team,” Ashwin said.