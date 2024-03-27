Shubman Gill fined 12 lakh as GT found guilty of Code of Conduct breach in first over rate offence of IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill was slapped with a fine of ₹12 lakh after his side was found guilty of maintaining a slower over their IPL 2024 match against the Chennai Super Kings at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. This was the first overrate-related offence by a side in the 17th edition of the tournament. Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill(AFP)

"Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on March 26. As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Gill was fined ₹12 lakh," IPL said in an official statement.

Gill took charge of the team and won his opening match on Sunday after Hardik Pandya switched to Mumbai Indians for another captain's role. The young opening batter got off to a winning start when GT beat MI in their tournament opener a couple of nights ago but on Tuesday, Gill's GT came second best.

Shivam Dube, Rachin Ravindra power CSK to big win over GT

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra hit an explosive 46 and took three catches to help holders Chennai Super Kings to their second straight IPL win with a 63-run thrashing of Gujarat Titans..

The left-handed Ravindra, in his debut IPL season, made his runs off 20 balls while captain Ruturaj Gaikwad also hit 46 as Chennai posted 206-6 at their home.

Seam bowlers Mustafizur Rahman, Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande took two wickets each to help restrict Gujarat, led by Shubman Gill, to 143-8 and go down to their biggest IPL loss by runs.

CSK's Shivam Dube top-scored with his 51 off 23 deliveries to boost the total after Ravindra and Gaikwad gave the team a quick start in their opening stand of 62.

Old warhorse M.S. Dhoni shocked his fans ahead of the T20 tournament when he passed on the Chennai captaincy to Gaikwad after he had led the team to its fifth IPL title last year.

Gaikwad, who led the team to a win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL opener last week, survived an early reprieve on one and made use of the spill.

The left-handed Ravindra remained defiant and clubbed three sixes and six fours.

Gujarat's Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan denied Ravindra his fifty as the leg-spinner had the batsman stumped while Gaikwad fell caught behind off Australia's Spencer Johnson.

Dube reached his fifty in 22 balls before he fell in the 19th over to Rashid, who took two wickets but leaked 49 runs.