Shubman Gill gets sandwiched between Smith, Labuschagne sledging, fires one back but pays the price next ball

The ongoing iteration of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has proven to be a spicier version of the battle between India and Australia than other series in the recent past, as Australia look to re-establish themselves by winning the series in the decisive match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Shubman Gill was dismissed by Nathan Lyon, caught by Steven Smith, at the SCG.(AFP)

The series has become notorious in the recent past for plenty of back-and-forth between players on both sides, whether in friendly competition or with genuine fire. One such occasion occurred at the SCG right before the lunch break on day one, as Shubman Gill was engaged in some chirping with Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith, ultimately paying the price.

Trying to see out the final over before break from Nathan Lyon, Gill engaged in some gardening on the pitch, taking his time to tap it down while Lyon was already ready to bowl. Smith, fielding at regulation slip, wasn’t having any of it, saying “This is bull****,” before saying directly to Gill, “Oi, let’s play.”

Gill wasn’t happy with Smith piping up from the field, and was quick to retort by saying “You take your time, Smithy, nobody says anything to you.” Labuschagne, fielding at leg-slip, was quick to jump to his teammate and good friend’s defence, saying “Yeah you do!” with laughter.

Smith with the last laugh over Gill

Labuschagne then says to Smith, “Take your time Smithy,” to which his partner responded “Yeah I will.”

It was ultimately Smith who got the last laugh, as his chirping helped break the focus of Gill. On the last ball of the Lyon over, Gill stepped out to try and block the last delivery before lunch, but could only edge the delivery, with a standard catch flying comfortably into the hands of Smith.

Gill was dismissed for a patient 20 off 64 deliveries, but having seen out a testing morning session while reconstructing the innings with Virat Kohli upon his return to the lineup, Gill would have been disappointed with the manner and the timing of his dismissal, right before the break.

Gill came back into the team to replace Rohit Sharma, slotting back into number three while Jasprit Bumrah took over captaincy duties as India look to pull off a win in Sydney and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.