Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shubman Gill gets sandwiched between Smith, Labuschagne sledging, fires one back but pays the price next ball

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 03, 2025 12:11 PM IST

Shubman Gill engaged in some chirping with Steven Smith, but paid the price as he was caught by the Australian fielder in the same over.

The ongoing iteration of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has proven to be a spicier version of the battle between India and Australia than other series in the recent past, as Australia look to re-establish themselves by winning the series in the decisive match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Shubman Gill was dismissed by Nathan Lyon, caught by Steven Smith, at the SCG.(AFP)
Shubman Gill was dismissed by Nathan Lyon, caught by Steven Smith, at the SCG.(AFP)

The series has become notorious in the recent past for plenty of back-and-forth between players on both sides, whether in friendly competition or with genuine fire. One such occasion occurred at the SCG right before the lunch break on day one, as Shubman Gill was engaged in some chirping with Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith, ultimately paying the price.

Trying to see out the final over before break from Nathan Lyon, Gill engaged in some gardening on the pitch, taking his time to tap it down while Lyon was already ready to bowl. Smith, fielding at regulation slip, wasn’t having any of it, saying “This is bull****,” before saying directly to Gill, “Oi, let’s play.”

Gill wasn’t happy with Smith piping up from the field, and was quick to retort by saying “You take your time, Smithy, nobody says anything to you.” Labuschagne, fielding at leg-slip, was quick to jump to his teammate and good friend’s defence, saying “Yeah you do!” with laughter.

Smith with the last laugh over Gill

Labuschagne then says to Smith, “Take your time Smithy,” to which his partner responded “Yeah I will.”

It was ultimately Smith who got the last laugh, as his chirping helped break the focus of Gill. On the last ball of the Lyon over, Gill stepped out to try and block the last delivery before lunch, but could only edge the delivery, with a standard catch flying comfortably into the hands of Smith.

Gill was dismissed for a patient 20 off 64 deliveries, but having seen out a testing morning session while reconstructing the innings with Virat Kohli upon his return to the lineup, Gill would have been disappointed with the manner and the timing of his dismissal, right before the break.

Gill came back into the team to replace Rohit Sharma, slotting back into number three while Jasprit Bumrah took over captaincy duties as India look to pull off a win in Sydney and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On