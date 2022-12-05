Home / Cricket / 'He is destined for greatness': Yuvraj Singh makes epic 'ODI World Cup' claim for Team India star

'He is destined for greatness': Yuvraj Singh makes epic 'ODI World Cup' claim for Team India star

Legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has reserved massive praise for the star cricketer amid the ongoing series between India and Bangladesh.

Yuvraj Singh has groomed several exciting young talents from his state(PTI)
Legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has groomed several exciting young talents from his state after calling time on his illustrious career. One of the most decorated players in the history of the game, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj bid farewell to the sport back in 2019. The two-time ICC World Cup winner recently showered praise on one of the rising stars of the Indian team amid Team India's tour of Bangladesh.

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj has reserved massive praise for star batter Shubman Gill, who he believes is a strong contender to feature in India's squad for the 2023 edition of the ICC World Cup. Two-time champions India will host the forthcoming edition of the 50-over World Cup next year. Talking about the rapid rise of Gill, the legendary cricketer opined that Gill is a strong contender to open for India at the ODI World Cup.

"I think Shubman is doing very well and is performing consistently. I believe he is a strong contender to open for India in the 2023 World Cup," Yuvraj told news agency PTI. Indian opener Gill was a star turnout for the Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India in New Zealand. Opener Gill amassed 108 runs for Team India in the three-match ODI series against the Black Caps.

"Shubman is very hardworking and is doing all the right things. I believe he is destined for greatness in the next 10 years," Yuvraj added. Despite an impressive run in the ODI series, opener Gill was not named in India's squad for the Bangladesh tour.

Gill has played 11 Tests and 15 ODIs for the Men In Blue. The 23-year-old has scored 687 runs for India in the 50-over format. The Punjab batter has accumulated 579 runs in 11 Test matches for Team India. The Gujarat Titans (GT) opener made his ODI debut for India against New Zealand at the Seddon Park in 2019.

