Shubman Gill shows no mercy to Siraj during 1st BAN Test, trolls India pacer over old Instagram clip: 'Sab fake hai...'

India maintained the top spot in the World Test Championship points table after scripting an emphatic win by 280 runs in the opening Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked nine wickets between themselves as India folded the visitors for 234 runs in the second innings after setting a target of 515 to wrap up the match with more than five sessions in hand. Shubman Gill trolled Mohammed Siraj during the 1st IND vs BAN Test

India No. 3 Shubman Gill was one of the star performers in the win, having notched up a sensational century in the second innings, while also stitching a 167-run stand for the fourth wicket alongside Rishabh Pant. It was Gill's fifth career ton and third in 2024.

While Gill's century was among the talk on social media on Saturday, he went viral on the internet for a different clip during the match on Day 4. In the video, the India star, as picked up by the stump mic, took a hilarious dig at teammate Mohammed Siraj while getting ready to field at short leg. He said: "'Mohammed Siraj Offical' offical ID hai, baki sab fake hai (MohammedSirajofficial is the official (Instagram) ID, everything else is fake).”

Gill's remark reminded fans of a viral clip posted by Siraj years back on his Instagram page, warning his followers about the increasing number of fake accounts created on the website using his name.

India gear up for 2nd Bangladesh Test

Following a comfortable win against the visitors on Sunday, India now turn their focus on the second and final Test match of the series, which will begin on Friday in Kanpur's Green Park Stadium. A 2-0 clean sweep will not only see India maintain their flawless record against Bangladesh in the format, but also take them a step closer to making the WTC final for the third straight time.

BCCI name an unchanged squad for the second Test against Bangladesh on Sunday, implying no rest of Jasprit Bumrah.

India are unlikely to make any changes in the XI, although fast bowler Akash Deep, who bowled just six overs in the second innings in Chennai, could be expected to make way for leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.