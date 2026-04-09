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Shubman Gill’s captaincy call questioned despite Gujarat Titans’ nervy win: ‘Pitch wasn’t suited for that’

Despite the tactical error, Gujarat Titans managed to hold their nerve in the closing stages and won the match by one run.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 06:54 pm IST
By HT Sports Desk
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Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan pointed out a glaring error in Shubman Gill’s captaincy despite Gujarat Titans pulling off a thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 match on Wednesday night.

GT skipper Shubman Gill's powerplay call has come under the scanner.(AFP)

Gujarat Titans finally opened their account on the points table after successfully defending a challenging total of 211 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. However, Pathan believes a key tactical call during the powerplay could have cost them dearly.

The former cricketer questioned Gill’s decision to hand the final over of the powerplay to uncapped pacer Ashok Sharma. The move proved expensive as Delhi Capitals’ openers KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka took full advantage, smashing 23 runs in that over and shifting the momentum.

“Bowling Rashid in the powerplay was a good call. But they brought in Ashok for the last over. I felt that was a big mistake. KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka like pace. This guy gives pace, but the pitch was not suitable for that. If you give the last over of the powerplay to an inexperienced bowler on a black soil pitch, it is a mistake,” Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

Rashid’s match-winning spell earned him the Player of the Match award. He has now taken five wickets in three matches this season, maintaining an impressive economy rate of 7.08.

With this win, Gujarat Titans climbed to sixth place in the standings and will next face Lucknow Super Giants. While the result brought relief, Pathan’s remarks underline that tactical refinements may still be needed as the tournament progresses.

 
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HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / Shubman Gill’s captaincy call questioned despite Gujarat Titans’ nervy win: ‘Pitch wasn’t suited for that’
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