Shubman Gill’s captaincy call questioned despite Gujarat Titans’ nervy win: ‘Pitch wasn’t suited for that’

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan pointed out a glaring error in Shubman Gill’s captaincy despite Gujarat Titans pulling off a thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 match on Wednesday night.

GT skipper Shubman Gill's powerplay call has come under the scanner.(AFP)

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Gujarat Titans finally opened their account on the points table after successfully defending a challenging total of 211 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. However, Pathan believes a key tactical call during the powerplay could have cost them dearly.

The former cricketer questioned Gill’s decision to hand the final over of the powerplay to uncapped pacer Ashok Sharma. The move proved expensive as Delhi Capitals’ openers KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka took full advantage, smashing 23 runs in that over and shifting the momentum.

“Bowling Rashid in the powerplay was a good call. But they brought in Ashok for the last over. I felt that was a big mistake. KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka like pace. This guy gives pace, but the pitch was not suitable for that. If you give the last over of the powerplay to an inexperienced bowler on a black soil pitch, it is a mistake,” Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the tactical error, Gujarat managed to hold their nerve in the closing stages. Prasidh Krishna delivered under immense pressure, defending 13 runs in the final over to seal a dramatic victory for his side. “Rashid Khan's form biggest positive for GT” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the tactical error, Gujarat managed to hold their nerve in the closing stages. Prasidh Krishna delivered under immense pressure, defending 13 runs in the final over to seal a dramatic victory for his side. “Rashid Khan's form biggest positive for GT” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One of the biggest positives for GT, according to Pathan, was the form of star spinner Rashid Khan, who played a crucial role in turning the game in Gujarat’s favour. The leg-spinner was exceptional, conceding just 17 runs in his four overs while picking up key wickets, including Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, and Axar Patel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the biggest positives for GT, according to Pathan, was the form of star spinner Rashid Khan, who played a crucial role in turning the game in Gujarat’s favour. The leg-spinner was exceptional, conceding just 17 runs in his four overs while picking up key wickets, including Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, and Axar Patel. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The biggest positive for Gujarat was Rashid Khan's form. Rashid Khan's leg spin turned a lot. He got a lot of spin in his first over. Now, when he gets so much turn on the leg spin, it makes the googly even more dangerous,” Pathan added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The biggest positive for Gujarat was Rashid Khan's form. Rashid Khan's leg spin turned a lot. He got a lot of spin in his first over. Now, when he gets so much turn on the leg spin, it makes the googly even more dangerous,” Pathan added. {{/usCountry}}

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Rashid’s match-winning spell earned him the Player of the Match award. He has now taken five wickets in three matches this season, maintaining an impressive economy rate of 7.08.

With this win, Gujarat Titans climbed to sixth place in the standings and will next face Lucknow Super Giants. While the result brought relief, Pathan’s remarks underline that tactical refinements may still be needed as the tournament progresses.

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