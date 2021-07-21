Shubman Gill’s latest Instagram story suggests he’s back home

Shubman Gill’s latest Instagram story suggests that he has returned home from England. There were reports claiming that the opening batsman had suffered a shin injury and was ruled out of the five-match Test series against England which is scheduled to begin from August 4 in Nottingham.

On Wednesday, Gill took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures in his story. A glimpse of an airport could be seen in the first picture. Whereas in the second one, a cake could be seen with ‘Welcome Home Shubi’ written over it. The Indian cricketer has also tagged a couple of his family members on the second picture he shared on the social platform.

Shubman Gill's latest Instagram story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to give an official statement on Gill’s return to India. If he is out of the upcoming series, then the Indian management will look at going ahead with either Mayank Agarwal or KL Rahul as the second opener with Rohit Sharma.

Gill did not have a great outing in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand as he recorded scores of just 28 and 8 runs. He got off to a good start in the first innings but failed to convert it into a big score and gave a disappointing performance in the second innings.

New Zealand won the match by eight wickets to take the Test mace home. After the stunning debut in the Australia series, Gill has faced a lean patch with the bat and big scores eluded him even in the four-match Test series against England earlier this year.