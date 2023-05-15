Shubman Gill smashes maiden IPL century in SRH game, becomes first player to staggering milestone for Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill loves to play at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Of the 12 matches he played in the IPL 2023, heading into the home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gill scored four fifties, all of which came in Ahmedabad. He did aim for the elusive triple-figure mark as well, but found himself restricted to 94 in the match against Lucknow Super Giants on May 7, but on Monday he finally achieved what has long eluded him in his IPL career. Against SRH, Gill smashed his maiden IPL century off 56 deliveries, and en route achieved a staggering feat for GT. (GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023)

Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad(AFP)

SRH drew first blood in the very first over after opting to bowl first in Ahmedabad as Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed opener Wriddhiman Saha for a three-ball duck. But GT put it quickly behind as Gill raced through the powerplay, smashing 36 off just 16 balls which included an array of four consecutive boundaries against Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Combining with Sai Sudharsan, who played an anchor role until the halfway mark in the innings, the two stitched a 100-run partnership. En route to it, Gill scored his fourth fifty-plus knock this season, off just 22 balls. He also went past the 500-run mark in IPL 2023 for the first time in his career, having scored 440 runs in 2020, 478 runs in 2021, and 483 runs in 2022, and reached the milestone of 1000 runs for Gujarat Titans, the only ever player to do so.

He eventually completed his ton in 56 balls, becoming the sixth player to reach the triple-figure mark in IPL 2023, joining the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Harry Brook, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Prabhsimran Singh, all of whom scored their maiden ton in their IPL career.

With the century, Gill also completed 400 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium which the most ever by a batter at any venue in IPL 2023. The next best is Devon Conway, who scored 350 runs in seven innings at the Chepauk.

