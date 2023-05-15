Gujarat Titans in lavender jersey: Why are GT players wearing new kits in IPL 2023 match against SRH?

Gujarat Titans did lose the opportunity to become the first team to make the playoffs in the ongoing IPL 2023 season when they lost to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede last week, but with Chennai Super Kings' defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders at home on Sunday, GT have yet another opportunity when they host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. They still stand top of the table with 16 points in 11 matches. (GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023) Gujarat Titans in lavender jersey

On Monday, GT players were spotted wearing a new kit, contrary too their usual dark blue jersey that they have been wearing since their debut season in 2022. In what is their final home game in the league stage, captain Hardik Pandya was seen wearing a lavender jersey at the time of toss, and it has been to raise awareness about cancer. Lavender is usually the colour for oesophageal cancer, but it is now used for all kinds of cancer.

GT aren't the first IPL side to pull off the Lavender jersey, In 2015, Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils) had taken the same initiative led by former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, a cancer survivor himself, and another member of the side who had set up a non-profit organisation named YouWeCan Foundation that works with cancer patients.

"Yeah, it is a special inititiave to support cancer patient," GT skipper Hardik explained at toss where Sunrisers Hyderabad captaun Aiden Markram opted to bowl first.

SRH made only one change to their playing XI for the do-or-die game - Marco Jansen in for Glenn Phillips. GT, on the other hand, made three changes in the match - "Vijay Shankar got hit by a ball in the net yesterday so Sai Sudarshan comes in. Dasun Shanka makes his debut and also Yash Dayal is back."

Gujarat have one more game to play this season - against Royal Challengers Bangalore (in Bengaluru on May 21). And GT will have to win both to guarantee a top-two finish.

