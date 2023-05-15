Home / Cricket / Gujarat Titans in lavender jersey: Why are GT players wearing new kits in IPL 2023 match against SRH?

Gujarat Titans in lavender jersey: Why are GT players wearing new kits in IPL 2023 match against SRH?

ByHT Sports Desk
May 15, 2023 07:39 PM IST

On Monday, GT players were spotted wearing a new kit, contrary too their usual dark blue jersey that they have been wearing since their debut season in 2022.

Gujarat Titans did lose the opportunity to become the first team to make the playoffs in the ongoing IPL 2023 season when they lost to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede last week, but with Chennai Super Kings' defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders at home on Sunday, GT have yet another opportunity when they host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. They still stand top of the table with 16 points in 11 matches. (GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023)

Gujarat Titans in lavender jersey
Gujarat Titans in lavender jersey

On Monday, GT players were spotted wearing a new kit, contrary too their usual dark blue jersey that they have been wearing since their debut season in 2022. In what is their final home game in the league stage, captain Hardik Pandya was seen wearing a lavender jersey at the time of toss, and it has been to raise awareness about cancer. Lavender is usually the colour for oesophageal cancer, but it is now used for all kinds of cancer.

GT aren't the first IPL side to pull off the Lavender jersey, In 2015, Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils) had taken the same initiative led by former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, a cancer survivor himself, and another member of the side who had set up a non-profit organisation named YouWeCan Foundation that works with cancer patients.

ALSO READ: 'When I heard Dhoni and CSK players are going...': Gavaskar's smashing revelation after autograph video goes viral

"Yeah, it is a special inititiave to support cancer patient," GT skipper Hardik explained at toss where Sunrisers Hyderabad captaun Aiden Markram opted to bowl first.

SRH made only one change to their playing XI for the do-or-die game - Marco Jansen in for Glenn Phillips. GT, on the other hand, made three changes in the match - "Vijay Shankar got hit by a ball in the net yesterday so Sai Sudarshan comes in. Dasun Shanka makes his debut and also Yash Dayal is back."

Gujarat have one more game to play this season - against Royal Challengers Bangalore (in Bengaluru on May 21). And GT will have to win both to guarantee a top-two finish.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
gujarat titans sunrisers hyderabad ipl + 1 more
gujarat titans sunrisers hyderabad ipl
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out