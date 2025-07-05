Shubman Gill smashes Sunil Gavaskar's 54-year-old record, becomes first in 87 years of Indian cricket to...

Captaincy is pressure. It is but maybe not for Shubman Gill. Taking over the No.4 spot, following the footsteps of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, is daunting. It surely is but again, maybe not for Shubman Gill. At least the early indication doesn't suggest that. Shubman Gill can do no wrong, it seems. Ever since he replaced Rohit Sharma as India's Test captain, Gill has been unstoppable. 147 in Headingley, then 269 in the first innings of the second Test at Edgbaston and backing that up with another century in the second innings -- Gill has taken to captaincy and batting at No.4 as a duck to the water. India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century during day four of the second cricket test match against England(AP)

Now, to think that he was not the first-choice as India's Test captain—it as fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, the designated vice-captain in Rohit's regime—seems quite unbelievable.

After registering the highest Test score by an Indian captain and becoming the first Asian captain to notch up a double hundred in SENA countries on Day 2 of the second Test, Gill shattered more records on his way to his 8th Test century on Day 4.

Shubman Gill breaks Gavaskar's record for most runs by an Indian in a Test match

Gill, who now has 369* runs (til the Tea break on Day 4), became the first Indian in 87 years to score more than 350 runs in a single Test. He broke Sunil Gavaskar's 54-year-old record for scoring the most runs in a Test match by an Indian. In only his fourth Test match, Gavaskar scored 344 runs against the West Indies in Port of Spain way back in 1971.

VVS Laxman is third on the list with 340 runs in the historic Test against Australia at the Eden Gardens in 2001, followed Sourav Ganguly (330 runs vs Pakistan in 2007) and Virender Sehwag (319 runs vs South Africa in 2008).

Gill also became the first Indian captain to register a double century and a century in the same Test. Gavaskar was the only Indian to achieve the feat, but he did that as a non-captain. Overall, Gill became the 9th player to score a couple century

India captains with hundreds in both innings of a Test

Sunil Gavaskar vs WI, Kolkata, 1978

Virat Kohli vs AUS, Adelaide, 2014

Shubman Gill vs ENG, Edgbaston, 2025

Gill is the second player to record three hundred in his first two Tests as captain after Virat Kohli. Seven others got two each: Vijay Hazare, Jackie McGlew, Greg Chappell, Sunil Gavaskar, Alastair Cook, Steven Smith and Dhananjaya de Silva.