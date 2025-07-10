Shubman Gill switches to Telugu, lets out a gem after Nitish Kumar Reddy's nasty bouncer takes Joe Root off-guard

India found an unlikely enforcer in Nitish Kumar Reddy on Day 1 at Lord’s, as the young all-rounder rattled England’s top order with a sensational spell that included two quick wickets and a moment of sheer surprise that even caught Joe Root off guard. Shubman Gill was surprised by Nitish Kumar Reddy's nasty bouncer(X)

After England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat under clear skies, much of the talk was around the return of Jasprit Bumrah and how India would adjust with the ball. But it was Reddy, often not perceived as a conventional threat in red-ball cricket, who made the loudest noise in the morning session.

Introduced just after the first drinks break, Reddy removed both openers in the same over. Ben Duckett feathered a glance down the leg side to Rishabh Pant for 23, and Zak Crawley, who had struck a few elegant boundaries, was squared up by one that moved late, edging it to Pant again for 18.

But the moment that lit up the morning even further came two overs later, in the 16th. Reddy, usually not associated with menacing pace, unleashed a surprising bouncer that reared sharply from a length. Joe Root, who had looked comfortable until then, was caught in two minds. He initially looked to step out, perhaps to drive, but had to hastily pull back as the ball zipped over his head and into Pant’s gloves.

Standing in the slips, Indian captain Shubman Gill couldn’t contain his delight. He burst out in Telugu, Nitish’s native language, with a loud, “Bagundi ra mawa!” loosely meaning, “Very good, man!” The slip cordon also cheered for the bowler, who made an instant impact after being brought on.

At the interval, Root was unbeaten on 24 alongside Ollie Pope on 12, but India had marginally taken the honours in the opening session. The duo, however, has continued with composure in the second session of the day.

Earlier in the day, England had won the toss and opted to bat, deviating from the previous two occasions where Ben Stokes had elected to field. Sachin Tendulkar rang the Lord’s bell to mark the start of the day's play, and also unveiled his portrait at the venue’s museum, adding gravitas to the start of the third Test.