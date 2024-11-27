Shubman Gill unlikely to play India vs Australia day-night Test in Adelaide, might require two more weeks: Report

India might have to wait a bit longer for the return of their regular No.3 as Shubman Gill is reportedly doubtful for the second Test match in Adelaide set to begin on December 6. India are slated to play a pink-ball practice game starting Saturday to prepare for the day-night affair at the Adelaide Oval and according to The Times of India, Gill is certain to miss that match in Canberra while there are serious doubts about his availability for the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Gill missed the series opener in Perth due to a fractured left thumb sustained while fielding in the intra-squad match in the lead-up to the series. India batter Shubman Gill(REUTERS)

The right-handed batter has been advised to rest for a couple of weeks and will require some match practice before being considered for selection. "Gill was advised a 10-14 day rest by the medical specialist after suffering that injury. He won't play in the practice match on the weekend, and is doubtful at the moment for the second Test too. Let's see how much his injury has healed, how his finger feels. Even after it has healed, he'll need some quality practice before playing a Test match," a source was quoted as saying in the report.

Former India selector Jatin Paranjape had said that Gill could end up missing "two to three Tests" due to the injury.

"I know from past experience that finger injuries, especially like the one he has suffered to the thumb take two to four weeks to heal, so don't be surprised if he misses two to three Test matches," Paranjape had said.

Who will be India's No.3 in Adelaide?

Gill, an important member of India's batting unit, made his debut during India's Australia tour nearly four years ago. He made an invaluable contribution while opening the batting in India's historical win at the fourth and final Test at the Gabba in Brisbane that made India the first team ever to register back-to-back Test series win in Australia.

Since then, Gill has established himself as an all-format batter. His role in the Indian Test side once the team management and the selectors decided to look beyond Cheteshwar Pujara. Gill requested then-head coach Rahul Dravid to let him bat No.3 and the former India captain agreed.

Gill has had better returns since dropping to No.3. The 24-year-old has so far scored 924 runs in 25 innings at No.3 with three centuries. His average of 42.07 at No.3, is higher than his career average of 36.73.

Gill's injury and regular captain Rohit Sharma's unavailability in the first Test forced India to make a few changes to their top-order. KL Rahul was pushed back up the order with Yahsasvi Jaiswal. The move turned out to be a great success as both Rahul and Jaiswal put on a record double-century opening stand in the second innings. With Rohit Sharma now back with the squad, he is expected to reclaim his spot as Jaiswal's opening partner. Rahul might slide down to No.3 if Gill fails to regain his fitness in time. That means, there won't be any space in the XI for left-hander Devudutt Padikkal, who was added to the squad at the last minute for the first Test match.

After defying all odds with a record 295-run victory in Perth, India would be looking to stage another upset in Adelaide by becoming the first side to beat Australia in a day-night Test.