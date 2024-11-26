Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's warm hug, playful banter takes the cake after India's incredible win at Perth

India produced a collective performance to defy all odds and thrashed Australia in the first Test match despite the absence of skipper Rohit Sharma. Ahead of the series opener in Perth, not many gave India a chance to beat Australia after their recent 0-3 whitewash at home against New Zealand, but Jasprit Bumrah inspired them to a quick turnaround. With Rohit out of the match due to personal reasons, Jasprit Bumrah, despite the minimal captaincy experience, led the team from the front as India registered a massive 295-run win. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma shared a warm hug after India's win.(X Image)

Meanwhile, Rohit was also present in the dressing room to witness India's historic triumph as he joined the team midway through the match and was seen sitting in the dressing room on Day 4. The Indian skipper also had a nets session with the pink-ball to prepare himself for the next match in Adelaide.

The Indian skipper came out to the middle to acknowledge the team after their incredible performance. They shared a warm hug with senior batter Virat Kohli, who returned to form with a brilliant century in the second innings.

Rohit and Kohli were under the scanners after the drubbing against New Zealand, while the latter silenced the critics with his performance in Perth. But the skipper has yet to prove himself in Adelaide.

In a video of the nets session, posted by the BCCI, Rohit displayed his wide array of strokes, suggesting that he is more than match-ready. Former Australian batter David Warner, who is now doing commentary, was also following Rohit's net session and kept encouraging him.

'Virat Kohli doesn't need us, it is we who need Virat Kohli': Bumrah

Meanwhile, stand-in skipper Bumrah lavished big praise on Kohli after his incredible second innings century at Perth.

"I have said this before that Virat Kohli doesn't need us, it is we who need Virat Kohli. He is an experienced player, his 4th or 5th tour, so he knows best what his batting and calibre is like. Sometimes when you have a career this long and you play in so many tough scenarios that he has played in, performing in every match becomes a bit difficult. But he was always looking in great space in this match," Bumrah said in the post-match presentation.