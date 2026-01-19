Shubman Gill vs Ravindra Jadeja loading as India captain eyes Ranji return in Rajkot: Report

Following the end of the home ODI series against New Zealand, two India cricketers, Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja, both omitted from the subsequent T20I assignment against the Black Caps, are set to shift focus to domestic cricket, where they could come up against each other. Shubman Gill is set for first Ranji Trophy appearance this season

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Jadeja is set to feature in Saurashtra’s next Ranji Trophy match against Punjab, scheduled to be played on January 22 in Rajkot. While an official confirmation is awaited, Gill is expected to be named in the Punjab line-up.

The development regarding Jadeja’s participation came soon after the conclusion of the ODI series against New Zealand on Sunday in Indore, which India lost 1-2. Both players are likely to head back to Rajkot, which hosted the second ODI of the series. The report added that Gill is set to travel for the Ranji fixture unless there is a last-minute change, with both players expected to officially confirm their availability by Monday.

ALSO READ: Goodbye, Jaddu: With Axar and Sundar waiting, under-firing Ravindra Jadeja could well have played his last ODI for India Saurashtra and Punjab are currently placed in the lower half of their Elite Group standings. Saurashtra have managed just one win from five matches so far, with the remaining four ending in draws, and sit fourth on the points table behind Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Punjab, meanwhile, are placed just below Saurashtra, having registered one win and one defeat in five matches.

The Group B fixture in Rajkot will also mark Gill’s first Ranji Trophy appearance of the season, with his last outing for Punjab in red-ball cricket coming against Karnataka last season. Jadeja, on the other hand, has featured in one domestic match this season, turning out for Saurashtra against Madhya Pradesh.

Following the Saurashtra–Punjab clash, both teams will have one league match remaining. It remains to be seen whether Gill and Jadeja will continue featuring in domestic cricket, with no international assignments lined up until the start of the IPL.