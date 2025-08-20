Shubman Gill was not Agarkar's first choice as vice captain for Asia Cup; Gambhir joined meeting and said…: Report

The first name that chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar took while announcing India's Asia Cup 2025 squad was of Shubman Gill's. He also added the word vice-captain after taking Gill's name before going on to reveal the other 14 members of the side. The first question that captain Suryakumar Yadav was asked in the press conference was also about Shubman Gill and his return as vice-captain in the T20I side after more than a year. Agarkar knew it, Suryakumar knew it and so did pretty much everyone else following Indian cricket. Shubman Gill was the centre point of the selection meeting and its announcement, which was delayed by close to 90 minutes due to inclement weather conditions in Mumbai. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir (R), chairperson of BCCI selection committee Ajit Agarkar R) and Shubman Gill (C)(PTI)

Gill's selection or the opposite would make headlines. And so it did. Both Agarkar and Surya made it crystal clear that Gill, despite not being part of India's T20I side since July last year, was always an integral part of the set-up. What they didn't reveal, for obvious reasons, was that he was not the first choice as the team's vice captain.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Shubman Gill’s appointment as India’s vice-captain for the upcoming Asia Cup came after considerable deliberation. The selection panel initially weighed other options, including all-rounder Axar Patel. However, the selectors eventually chose to back Gill for the long term, viewing him as a key figure in India’s future leadership structure.

The selection meeting, held on Tuesday, was dominated by discussions around the vice-captaincy. Head coach Gautam Gambhir joined the meeting virtually and supported the decision to invest in a younger player who could be groomed as a future captain.

Gill, who currently leads India in Test cricket, was brought back into the T20I setup for the first time this year. He is expected to feature in the playing XI during the tournament in the UAE from September 9 to 28. His selection meant Yashasvi Jaiswal, despite an impressive start to his international career and a strong England tour, had to miss out.

Ajit Agarkar, chairman of selectors, said Gill had always been part of the plans.

“He was the vice-captain when we played in Sri Lanka. But after that, he was busy with Test cricket,” Agarkar said. “We obviously see some leadership qualities in him, and his form in England was what we were hoping for. He exceeded all our expectations, which is a great sign when there’s so much pressure as captain.”

Gill had missed the T20I series in South Africa last year as he was preparing for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. He also sat out the home T20I series against England due to a back spasm. The selectors believe that had he been available for those assignments, he would likely have continued as vice-captain.

Suryakumar Yadav, who will lead India in the Asia Cup, backed the decision to appoint Gill as his deputy.

“Gill was always part of the first-choice Indian T20 side,” Suryakumar said. “He missed out due to other commitments and injuries, but the leadership group has always believed in his potential.”

With Suryakumar nearing his 35th birthday, the selectors felt the need to identify and groom a long-term leader. At 25, Gill is viewed as the most eligible candidate to eventually take over the T20 reins.