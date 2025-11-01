Search Search
Saturday, Nov 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

'Shubman Gill won't be dropped but on what basis?': Ex-BCCI chief selector slams Ajit Agarkar

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Nov 01, 2025 04:41 pm IST

Krishnamachari Srikkanth criticizes India's T20I selection, questioning Shubman Gill's vice-captaincy.

Former Indian skipper Krishnamachari Srikkanth has launched a scathing attack on India’s recent T20I selection decisions, particularly questioning the rationale behind Shubman Gill’s appointment as vice-captain and its cascading impact on team composition.

Shubman Gill waves to the fans during the second T20 international cricket match between Australia and India.(AFP)
Shubman Gill waves to the fans during the second T20 international cricket match between Australia and India.(AFP)

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cheeky Cheeka, the 1983 World Cup winner, argues that Gill’s elevation to the vice-captaincy has created an inflexible situation where the 25-year-old has become undroppable, regardless of form or team requirements.

“They won’t drop Gill for the next three games. They are not worried about anything else. He is the vice-captain for the T20 World Cup, that’s fixed now. It’s also fixed that he’s the future T20I captain,” Srikkanth observed. “So they have to play with him and build the balance for the rest of the side. He’s a certainty, or else on what basis has been appointed the vice-captain?”, questioned the former Indian opener.

The team balance issues

Srikkanth’s concerns extend beyond Gill’s individual position. He highlighted how the leadership decision has triggered a domino effect across the batting order, leaving several key players in limbo.

“With Gill’s inclusion, the overall balance has gone for a toss, so they aren’t sure of what to do. Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma don’t have a fixed position, and Arshdeep Singh is missing out on the 11,” Srikkanth stated, before adding somewhat sarcastically, “The only good thing is the T20 World Cup is in India, so they’ll escape.”

At the heart of Srikkant’s critique lies the conspicuous absence of Yashasvi Jaiswal, whose impressive credentials across formats appear to for little in the current selection matrix. The 23-year-old left-hander has been left waiting in the wings despite his stellar performances in the IPL and international cricket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is waiting in the wings. He’s not there in the team,” Srikkanth emphasized. “India has a lot of players like Abhishek. If players like Yashavsi Jaiswal are given an opportunity, they’ll utilise it. But now he has no window to come into the side.”

The former selector made a compelling case for Jaiswal’s inclusion, pointing to his track record. “Jaiswal also came through the IPL and has an outstanding record in all formats and the IPL. I am not sure why he isn’t playing with a brilliant IPL and T20I record. Give him the same opportunities, and he’ll destroy the bowlers at the top.”

Srikkanth’s remarks suggest that India’s selection committee may have painted itself into a corner by making leadership appointments that supersede form and team balance. With the T20 World Cup approaching and India set to host the tournament, the management faces growing pressure to resolve these selection dilemmas and find the optimal combination that maximizes the team’s championship credentials.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs Australia Live match Today.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs Australia Live match Today.
News / Cricket News / 'Shubman Gill won't be dropped but on what basis?': Ex-BCCI chief selector slams Ajit Agarkar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On