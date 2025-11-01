'Shubman Gill won't be dropped but on what basis?': Ex-BCCI chief selector slams Ajit Agarkar

Former Indian skipper Krishnamachari Srikkanth has launched a scathing attack on India’s recent T20I selection decisions, particularly questioning the rationale behind Shubman Gill’s appointment as vice-captain and its cascading impact on team composition. Shubman Gill waves to the fans during the second T20 international cricket match between Australia and India.(AFP)

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cheeky Cheeka, the 1983 World Cup winner, argues that Gill’s elevation to the vice-captaincy has created an inflexible situation where the 25-year-old has become undroppable, regardless of form or team requirements.

“They won’t drop Gill for the next three games. They are not worried about anything else. He is the vice-captain for the T20 World Cup, that’s fixed now. It’s also fixed that he’s the future T20I captain,” Srikkanth observed. “So they have to play with him and build the balance for the rest of the side. He’s a certainty, or else on what basis has been appointed the vice-captain?”, questioned the former Indian opener.

The team balance issues

Srikkanth’s concerns extend beyond Gill’s individual position. He highlighted how the leadership decision has triggered a domino effect across the batting order, leaving several key players in limbo.

“With Gill’s inclusion, the overall balance has gone for a toss, so they aren’t sure of what to do. Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma don’t have a fixed position, and Arshdeep Singh is missing out on the 11,” Srikkanth stated, before adding somewhat sarcastically, “The only good thing is the T20 World Cup is in India, so they’ll escape.”

At the heart of Srikkant’s critique lies the conspicuous absence of Yashasvi Jaiswal, whose impressive credentials across formats appear to for little in the current selection matrix. The 23-year-old left-hander has been left waiting in the wings despite his stellar performances in the IPL and international cricket.

“Yashasvi Jaiswal is waiting in the wings. He’s not there in the team,” Srikkanth emphasized. “India has a lot of players like Abhishek. If players like Yashavsi Jaiswal are given an opportunity, they’ll utilise it. But now he has no window to come into the side.”

The former selector made a compelling case for Jaiswal’s inclusion, pointing to his track record. “Jaiswal also came through the IPL and has an outstanding record in all formats and the IPL. I am not sure why he isn’t playing with a brilliant IPL and T20I record. Give him the same opportunities, and he’ll destroy the bowlers at the top.”

Srikkanth’s remarks suggest that India’s selection committee may have painted itself into a corner by making leadership appointments that supersede form and team balance. With the T20 World Cup approaching and India set to host the tournament, the management faces growing pressure to resolve these selection dilemmas and find the optimal combination that maximizes the team’s championship credentials.