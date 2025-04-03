Shubman Gill's coded post after GT crush RCB targets Virat Kohli and is a reply to sister's online abuse, claim fans

Is there tension between Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli? Did Gill take a swipe at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans? In the world of social media updates, it doesn't take much time to create narratives; fan wars are a daily affair and nameless trolls form a large pool. All they need is a spark. And it came from Gill's first post on X in IPL 2025 on April 2 (Wednesday). That it came after his side, Gujarat Titans, defeated RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, perhaps carried an underlining message, with its coded nature being the real eye-catcher. Shubman Gill shared a cryptic post on X after GT beat RCB

Gill broke his X hiatus with a cryptic or coded post after GT beat RCB by 8 wickets. “Eyes on the game, not the noise,” The GT captain wrote.

It was just a seven-word post from a captain whose team had just registered a dominating victory against an undefeated side on a roll in the tournament, right? Perhaps not, at least according to the fans. To be honest, the last three words of the post do have a cryptic tone. What noise was Gill talking about? Was it to silence the vociferous RCB crowd at the Chinnaswamy? Or a reply to Kohli's animated celebration?

Needless to say, it did not take much time for the fans to draw conclusions, find inner meaning, and whatnot. It was not a surprise that the majority of the conclusions were related to Kohli.

"Context: Virat Kohli was making too much noise when Bhuvi got Shubman Gill out," read a few replies with a photo of Kohli's celebration after Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Gill.

"We all know the noise he is talking about," wrote another fan with the same photo of Kohli. There were plenty more.

The question here is, do the fan reactions have merit? Kohli did celebrate Gill's wicket with a lot of passion accompanied by screams and roars but when have we ever seen a muted Kohli after an important opposition wicket? Besides, Gill and Kohli are the perfect examples of master and apprentice. Kohli once famously said he was nowhere near as talented as Gill at 19 when he first broke into the Indian side during a New Zealand tour.

The warm hug and big smile after the match ended on Wednesday was another example of the camaraderie shared between the two.

Another section of fans, meanwhile, was busy trying to remind everyone of how Gill's sister, Shahneel, was targeted on social media after GT's win over RCB in IPL 2023. This, maybe was Gill's way of replying to the trolls.

Siraj, Butter shine for GT

Mohammed Siraj grabbed 3-19, and Jos Buttler made amends for poor glovework with a 31-ball half-century to cape off a complete performance from GT. Siraj, who was not retained by Bengaluru, bowled to tight lengths in Bengaluru's first home game of the season before Liam Livingstone’s 40-ball knock of 54 lifted the total to 169-8.

Buttler dropped one of the three catches and missed out stumping of Livingstone but smashed an unbeaten 73 off 39 balls as Gujarat cruised to 170-2 in 17.5 overs, denying Bengaluru of a third straight victory.

Gill credited his bowlers for restricting RCB to a below-par score. "Restricting the other team to 170, we always thought we were in the game. It is surprising, the wicket sometimes plays really good and sometimes there is something in it for the seamers with the new ball. There was something in it for the fast bowlers in the first 7-8 overs (tonight) and it was stopping. We thought if we did not give them early wickets, we would be right in the game."