Shubman Gill's omission is no tactical brilliance it is ‘rectifying a mistake’, selection committee called out

Sanjay Manjrekar did not just react to the selection of India's T20 World Cup 2026 team; he framed it as a quiet admission of guilt.

In one sharp post, Manjrekar argues that the Shubman Gill omission isn’t a “bold call” as much as it is damage control: selectors rectifying a mistake they made when they “got a bit carried away after the England tour.” That England reference matters. Gill’s 2025 Test series in England was a run-fest; he topped the charts with 754 runs, the kind of number that can hypnotise even the most form-purist decision maker.

But Manjrekar’s point is brutally simple: Test excellence does not automatically translate into T20 certainty, especially in a World Cup year where roles, not reputations, win you matches. And India’s official squad tells you what role-profile the selectors were chasing: two wicketkeeper options who can operate at the top, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan; a high-pace powerplay opener in Abhishek Sharma, a late-overs finisher in Rinku Singh, all within a squad that indicates stress on specialists for specific phases.

What Manjrekar is really calling out and why the squad backs him

Even Ajit Agarkar’s explanation seems uncomfortably close to Manjrekar’s critique. The chief selector spoke about being “short of little runs” and, more importantly, about “combinations” - wanting a keeper at the top, which forces them to sacrifice a pure batter.

That becomes harder to argue, looking at Gill’s recent T20I returns. Notably, he hasn’t scored a fifty in his last 18 T20I innings, and he also been managing a foot injury. In other words: even if the original selection mistake was emotional, the correction is rutless practical.

The deeper takeaway from Sanjay Manjrekar’s statement is about a philosophy shift. India aren’t selecting the best 15 cricketers; they are selecting the 15 predefined jobs for the tournament. The management is ready for big names to fall where the blueprint leaves no space.