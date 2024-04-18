Shubman Gill's sight leaves woman spellbound in GT team hotel, video spreads like wildfire

Gujarat Titans' newly appointed skipper Shubman Gill has hardly been away from the social media spotlight with his amusing moments. The GT opener has been one of the nation’s favourites with his hilarious and entertaining moments off the field. Recently, an Instagram clip by the Gujarat Titans shows Gill’s entry to the hotel lobby followed by his felicitation with a shawl. However, the best part was yet to come. The video captured an exquisite moment where a young woman couldn’t help herself after seeing the Indian batter. Shubman Gill left a woman spellbound.

As Shubman Gill walked through the shower of flowers, the woman appeared spellbound after seeing the GT skipper for she might have been his die-hard fan, as she beamingly sparkled a smile with both her hands on her chest to express her delight. The video also features a hilarious entry song for Gill in the form of Tune Maari Entry Yaar from the movie Gunday and is captioned, “Gill ne maari entry yaar.” The girl’s reaction garnered a lot of attention as the fans could relate with her heartwarming emotions after seeing the Indian batter.

A user made a hilarious comment on the reaction saying, “That girl is giving my reactions.” Another bunch of users had similar reactions after the video with comments like, “The girl is soooo mee.”

“Gill Sahab hamesha kill karte hain (Mr Gill kills it all the time).” Another user posted.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans had a dismal outing against the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday where they only managed to score 89 runs, which was also their lowest total in the history of IPL. Despite their spirited effort where they managed to dismiss four DC batters, the team went on to concede their fourth defeat of the season.

Shubman Gill, however, has been a prime example of a skipper leading from the front this season. The GT opener has been the highest scorer for his team this season with 263 runs from seven matches so far. The Indian opener was appointed the skipper in Gujarat’s new season after their former skipper Hardik Pandya had joined the Mumbai Indians for IPL 2024.