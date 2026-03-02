Shukri Conrad flips the script on ‘choker’ tag, shoots cheeky jab at controversial World Cup ‘cupcakes’ promo: ‘C word’

Criticism of the now-infamous cupcake ad-spot run targeting the South African cricket team has been plentiful during the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. Host broadcasters Star Sports used a play on the ‘choker’ tag associated with South Africa, yet to win a white-ball ICC tournament, in a promo for the match against India that many have found to be in poor taste. Shukri Conrad landed himself in trouble (AFP)

It’s not something which escaped the notice of South Africa, who are currently unbeaten in this campaign and arguably now the favourites to go on and lift the title. Speaking after the Proteas’ win over Zimbabwe, head coach Shukri Conrad made a cheeky reference to the promo, and gave an indication that this was something that added some extra fire in the belly for Aiden Markram and his team.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Conrad answered a question regarding the pressure of carrying the ‘chokers’ tag after losing the final in Barbados in 2024.

"There's always pressure. I think it's what you do with that pressure and how you shift the pressure. As for the C word, I think there's another one for it, cupcakes. I thought we kind of enjoyed that. But no, there's always pressure, and it's really about embracing that pressure. And we don't do things any differently," said Conrad humourously.

The promo had depicted a South African fan eating cupcake, and beginning to choke while eating the dessert. It was something that came back to bite India – South Africa dominated in the Super 8 encounter, wiping the floor with the hosts in a one-sided encounter.

‘Easy being an underdog’ Conrad has already led a determined South African side with that extra steel to a first-ever ICC title, as the Test team beat Australia to lift the WTC title at Lord’s in 2025. With that particular chip off their shoulder, the next mark will be to win a tournament. With a talented squad where everything is clicking at the moment, this could be the best chance for the Proteas.

Expanding on the idea of pressure, Conrad stated that the pressure existed with or without that particular tag attached to the squad.

“We're going to prepare exactly the same way for New Zealand. Whether we start as favourites, probably because we're the only unbeaten side in the competition. But I don't know if that adds to the pressure. I think the semi-final is pressure enough,” added Conrad.

“Playing a top side in New Zealand is pressure enough. So there's no added pressure and I'm glad that we're favourites because I always felt that as a South African team, you want to be able to play as a favourite because it's easy being an underdog,” he explained.

“The expectation isn't great or that much. And now we've assumed the tag which we don't really talk much about. But if we can continue doing what we're doing, then yeah, you need a little bit of luck along the way as well. And yeah, hopefully that will give us the result on Wednesday and then on to our home ground in Ahmedabad,” concluded Conrad, referencing how many games the Proteas have played at the Narendra Modi Stadium.