Sidhu brands Michael Vaughan a ‘fool’ in scathing takedown over England win prediction vs India: ‘Noise proves nothing’

India's five-Test tour of England began with a bang at Headingley, as new captain Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal notched up commanding centuries to lead India to a dominant 359/3 at stumps. And while the on-field dominance spoke volumes, the fireworks weren't limited to the pitch; Navjot Singh Sidhu lit up social media with a merciless takedown of former England captain Michael Vaughan's prediction.

Before the series, Vaughan had confidently stated, “They (India) arrive again to lose,” backing England for a 3-1 win, citing India’s inexperience and the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. But as India surged ahead with their highest-ever opening day Test total in England, Sidhu pulled no punches in his reply.

“Fools grow without watering. Michael Vaughan, your predictions. They’re always wrong,” Sidhu thundered in a video shared by Star Sports. He brought up Vaughan’s failed forecast from the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where India, written off due to injuries, stunned Australia with a 2-1 win. He also referenced Vaughan’s recent misfire during the WTC final, where South Africa triumphed over Australia despite being ruled out by the Englishman.

Sidhu didn’t stop there. Taking a dig at England’s toothless attack, he said, “Look at your bowling attack. They’re pedestrians. I mean, three of the Indian batsmen are stepping out and hitting them like spinners. Boss, noise proves nothing. Even a hen, while laying an egg, cackles as if she’s laying an asteroid.”

Gill’s 127* in his captaincy debut and Jaiswal’s fluent 101 headlined India's dominance on the opening day of the Test; Jaiswal reached his century despite suffering from severe cramping in both hands. The two added 129 for the third wicket before Rishabh Pant (65*) took charge in a ruthless final session. England’s pacers struggled for control throughout, with captain Ben Stokes (2/43) the lone bright spot.

Gill’s hundred, his first outside Asia, came with a roar and a bow to the dressing room. “Gill played amazingly, composed and calm,” said Jaiswal, who became the first Asian opener to score a century at Headingley.