Search Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Sidhu brands Michael Vaughan a ‘fool’ in scathing takedown over England win prediction vs India: ‘Noise proves nothing’

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 21, 2025 01:37 PM IST

Navjot Singh Sidhu launched a merciless takedown of Michael Vaughan after India's dominant opening day in the first Test against England.

India’s five-Test tour of England began with a bang at Headingley, as new captain Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal notched up commanding centuries to lead India to a dominant 359/3 at stumps. And while the on-field dominance spoke volumes, the fireworks weren’t limited to the pitch; Navjot Singh Sidhu lit up social media with a merciless takedown of former England captain Michael Vaughan’s prediction.

Navjot Singh Sidhu didn't mince his words as he reacted to Michael Vaughan's prediction(X/Getty)
Navjot Singh Sidhu didn't mince his words as he reacted to Michael Vaughan's prediction(X/Getty)

Before the series, Vaughan had confidently stated, “They (India) arrive again to lose,” backing England for a 3-1 win, citing India’s inexperience and the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. But as India surged ahead with their highest-ever opening day Test total in England, Sidhu pulled no punches in his reply.

India vs England 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates

“Fools grow without watering. Michael Vaughan, your predictions. They’re always wrong,” Sidhu thundered in a video shared by Star Sports. He brought up Vaughan’s failed forecast from the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where India, written off due to injuries, stunned Australia with a 2-1 win. He also referenced Vaughan’s recent misfire during the WTC final, where South Africa triumphed over Australia despite being ruled out by the Englishman.

Sidhu didn’t stop there. Taking a dig at England’s toothless attack, he said, “Look at your bowling attack. They’re pedestrians. I mean, three of the Indian batsmen are stepping out and hitting them like spinners. Boss, noise proves nothing. Even a hen, while laying an egg, cackles as if she’s laying an asteroid.”

Watch:

Gill’s 127* in his captaincy debut and Jaiswal’s fluent 101 headlined India's dominance on the opening day of the Test; Jaiswal reached his century despite suffering from severe cramping in both hands. The two added 129 for the third wicket before Rishabh Pant (65*) took charge in a ruthless final session. England’s pacers struggled for control throughout, with captain Ben Stokes (2/43) the lone bright spot.

Gill’s hundred, his first outside Asia, came with a roar and a bow to the dressing room. “Gill played amazingly, composed and calm,” said Jaiswal, who became the first Asian opener to score a century at Headingley.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
News / Cricket News / Sidhu brands Michael Vaughan a ‘fool’ in scathing takedown over England win prediction vs India: ‘Noise proves nothing’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On