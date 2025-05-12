Sidhu reminds BCCI of Virat Kohli's ultimate 'sacrifice' to talk him out of Test exit: ‘If there’s some small issue…’

Virat Kohli’s potential retirement from Test cricket has become the biggest talking point in Indian cricket in several years, especially on the back of Rohit Sharma’s own retirement from the format. With plenty of speculation surrounding this move, former Indian cricketer turned pundit Navjot Singh Sidhu weighed in on the matter, vociferously supporting the need for Virat Kohli’s presence in the upcoming tour of England. Virat Kohli reportedly is considered Test retirement ahead of India's tour of England beginning in June.(AFP)

“The man who, despite his father's demise, came to play for Delhi, to score 90 runs. He will be ready to do anything for India, his country,” said Sidhu in an interview with Sports Tak. “Provided there’s a discussion with him, if there’s some understanding. If there’s some small issue, it will never be bigger than the country.”

“I say that in these circumstances, Virat Kohli is essential in England. Because it is going to be a very stern test. The sterner the test, the bigger the prize,” continued Sidhu.

“The question is what I believe the advantages of Kohli going will be. First, after Rohit’s dismissal there’s a lack of experience,” explained the opener, before breaking down how India’s batting unit in England needs the presence of Kohli’s experience and mentality in the team. Sidhu explained how players such as Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant are all works in progress in overseas conditions, while Kohli has the weight of runs and match-winning performances on his back.

“Now come to Virat Kohli, he had 600 runs in 2018 at an average of 60. Average of 41 outside the subcontinent, and 14 centuries [overseas],” said Sidhu.

‘With Kohli in, you have a match-winning team…’

Moreover, he went on to explain how Kohli plays a crucial role in the Test unit, further emphasising the significance of the number four spot given the presence of Sachin Tendulkar and Kohli himself providing continuity in that role for nearly 4 decades.

“When you’re watching a guy with 14 centuries at number 4, either Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli over the last 35-36 years, he is that bridge for the players above and below him,” explained Sidhu. “If you want to fill Virat Kohli’s void, then all of this will become upside-down. With Virat Kohli in, you have a match-winning team. Without Virat Kohli, you will keep extending your batting, and compromise your bowling.”

India’s performances in Test cricket will come under the microscope, especially on the back of two deflating series losses at home to New Zealand and in Australia. India are seeking to go one better on their 2021-22 tour of England, where they drew the series 2-2, with Kohli captaining the first 4 matches of that series before the secure bio-bubble was burst.

The BCCI is expected to announce the squad and the captain in the third week of May, and is currently in discussions with Kohli regarding his future in the longest format of the sport.