Simon Doull expresses worry for modern India batters: ‘How do the Gills and the Jaiswals get Test double hundreds?’

Abu Dhabi: Team India is set to return to Test action with a high-profile five-match series against England, starting on January 25 in Hyderabad. With turning tracks being a prominent feature in the sub-continent, the debate has already begun over the potential nature of pitches throughout the series. Over recent years, Indian surfaces, especially for Test matches, have been scrutinised by the English media for their spin-friendly nature, sometimes offering significant turn as early as Day 1. England's last series win in India was in 2012, and since then, they have managed only one Test victory on Indian soil across two tours, suffering defeats of 0-4 and 1-3, respectively.

Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, had voiced his opinion earlier this month on the issue, expressing his discontent with the criticism of Indian pitches after the Test against South Africa in Cape Town concluded within five sessions. While Rohit acknowledged the value of challenging conditions that encourage seam and swing on the opening day, he deemed it unfair when spinning tracks are overly criticized for the ball turning early in the Test. According to Rohit, such conditions test the skills of both batters and bowlers, providing a fair and competitive playing field.

Former New Zealand cricketer-turned-commentator Simon Doull weighed in on the debate during an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, asserting that it “doesn't matter” whether the ball turns or moves on the first day – as long as the pitch is fresh and well-maintained. Speaking on the sidelines of the International League T20 (ILT20), Doull emphasized the importance of a balanced and sporting wicket that challenges both batting and bowling sides, ensuring an equitable contest.

“I don't think it is fair at all (criticism of Indian pitches),” Doull says. “In New Zealand, there is 15-18mm of grass on every Test pitch. It would seam around for a day and a half; that is how New Zealand win at home. I've got no issue with how India want to play at home, as long as the pitches are up to the standards. I don't care if it turns from Day 1 as long as the pitch is not underprepared, rough, or looks ordinary on the opening day,” the commentator insists.

However, Doull opened up on his concerns about the new-age Indian batters who have begun their careers while playing on such wickets. He believes that the more challenging nature of pitches doesn't bode well for youngsters like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who are widely touted to replace the current batting stalwarts in the Indian XI -- Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

“The only thing I would say is how do these modern Indian batters, The Shubman Gills and the (Yashasvi) Jaiswals, get Test match double hundreds? You look at the careers of the previous Indian batters and the careers of these new Indian players, and you'd feel, 'We don't expect them to average 55, 54, 53, like the Tendulkars, the Dravids, the Sehwags, and the Laxmans'. That's because they are playing on surfaces that are more spin-friendly on Day 1,” says Doull.

While Gill made a terrific start to his white-ball career, his Test average remains a meagre 30.59 in 20 appearances. Gill's performances in Indian conditions don't inspire much confidence either. Across eight Tests, the young player maintains an average of 32.07, having scored a century. Considered the future mainstay of the Indian batting lineup after Virat Kohli, Gill is yet to establish himself in the longest format, with his temperament closely resembling that of the ODI format.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, meanwhile, has yet to play a home Test; he made his debut in the West Indies, where he played two games, and then played another two in South Africa.

Bazball in Indian conditions

Doull firmly believes that England are less likely to sustain their aggressive approach throughout five Tests against India. The former Kiwi bowler, however, remains against the English team deviating from the approach.

“I don't like the term. But the way they play, I enjoy. They will not change the way they play, and neither should they. It has been attractive; it has been a resurgence of Test cricket. I don't think they will stop the way they play. Will it work? It might in a Test or two. I don't think it will work over a five-Test series. (It's not) good enough to beat an Indian side. I think we are in for a cracking Test series, and it will be entertaining no matter how it goes, but I don't think they will be able to sustain it over a five-Test series,” says Doull.