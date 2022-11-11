'Since start of IPL, India haven't won a T20 WC. So kya fark padta hai?': Akram on Dravid's 'overseas leagues' stance

Alex Hales was not part of the England first-choice T20 World Cup squad this year. Jonny Bairstow's injury opened the door for him and on Thursday he notched up one of his best ever T20 innings, scoring an unbeaten 86 against India in the semi-final game in Adelaide that helped his side win by 10 wickets to make the finals. Hales had later admitted that he had used his Big Bash League experience to the most to land that impact on the India attack. Unfortunately for India, none of the players have ever been part of any overseas leagues, let alone the BBL. Over the years, the lack of experience has haunted them, but on Thursday, the question was raised again after it costed India a place in the World Cup final and a chance at ending their long trophy-less drought.

India head coach Rahul Dravid was asked the question immediately when he took the presser after crushing loss. Dravid admitted that it could play to their advantage but feels that it would damage their Test cricket set-up.

“There's no doubt about it that England players have come and played in this tournament (Big Bash League). It's tough, it's very difficult for Indian cricket because a lot of these tournaments happen right at the peak of our season. I think it's a huge challenge for us. A lot of our boys do miss out on the opportunity of playing in these leagues. But it's up to the BCCI to make that decision, but the thing is that it's right in the middle of our season,” Dravid said.

Moments later, Pakistan legend Wasim Akram questioned Dravid's comment on "Indian players in overseas leagues" while highlighting that India's very own IPL has failed to provide the team with any T20 World Cup success. He said that since the start of IPL, in 2008, India have never won the T20 World Cup.

"Sabko yehi that ki IPL se India ko bara fark padega because IPL started in 2008. Usse pehle India 2007 me T20 World Cup jitee. Jabse se IPL shuru huyi hai, aaj tak, abhi bhi unfortunately, India kabhi T20 World Cup nehi jita. So usse phir ek question udhta hai ki kya fark padta hai ki, jo main ek interview sunn raha tha abhi, ki unke players jo overseas jaake leagues nehi khelte, ek extra league khelne ki bhi permission milo jaye, kya fark padega innlogon ki approach main? (Everyone thought India would benefit from IPL. It started in 2008. India won the T20 World Cup in 2007. But since the start of IPL, India never won the T20 World Cup. So the question arises, I was just listening to an interview, will India's approach change if they are allowed to play overseas leagues?)" questioned Akram during his conversation on A Sports.

