Singapore vs Maldives Live Score: It's a Six. Singapore at 46/1 after 4.2 overs
Singapore vs Maldives Live Score: It’s a Six. Singapore at 46/1 after 4.2 overs

Feb 02, 2024 08:24 AM IST
Singapore vs Maldives Live Score: Aritra Dutta hit a Six on Ismail Nazuwan bowling.Singapore at 46/1 after 4.2 overs

Singapore vs Maldives Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 6 of ACC Men's T20I Challenger Cup, 2024. Match will start on 02 Feb 2024 at 08:00 AM
Venue : Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

Singapore squad -
Amartya Kaul, Aritra Dutta, Rezza Gaznavi, Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Anish Paraam, Ishaan Sawney, Raoul Sharma, Sachin Banamali, Aman Desai, Akshay Puri, Avi Dixit, Harsha Bharadwaj, Kalimuthu Ramesh
Maldives squad -
Adam Khalaf Khaleel, Azyan Farhath, Ismail Nazuwan, Mohamed Anwar Mohamed Irfan, Tharindu Kaushal Rodrigo, Mohamed Shiyam, Savindra Amaradasa, Umar Adam, Hassan Rasheed, Ismail Ali, Mohamed Azzam, Shaof Hassan, Adnan Marikkar, Azin Rafeeg, Ibrahim Hassan, Ibrahim Rizan, Mohamed Miuvaan, Rasheed Rassam

Singapore vs Maldives Live Score, Match 6 of ACC Men's T20I Challenger Cup, 2024
Singapore vs Maldives Live Score, Match 6 of ACC Men's T20I Challenger Cup, 2024

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 02, 2024 08:24 AM IST
    Singapore vs Maldives Live Score: Aritra Dutta smashed a Six on Ismail Nazuwan bowling . Singapore at 46/1 after 4.2 overs

    Singapore vs Maldives Live Score: Six! Played towards covers.

  • Feb 02, 2024 08:21 AM IST
    Singapore vs Maldives Live Score: Singapore at 38/1 after 4 overs

    Singapore vs Maldives Live Score:
    Singapore
    Surendran Chandramohan 8 (7)
    Aritra Dutta 23 (13)
    Maldives
    Umar Adam 0/13 (2)

  • Feb 02, 2024 08:21 AM IST
    Singapore vs Maldives Live Score: Surendran Chandramohan smashed a Four on Umar Adam bowling . Singapore at 37/1 after 3.5 overs

    Singapore vs Maldives Live Score: Four! Played towards square leg.

  • Feb 02, 2024 08:17 AM IST
    Singapore vs Maldives Live Score: Singapore at 29/1 after 3 overs

    Singapore vs Maldives Live Score:
    Singapore
    Aritra Dutta 22 (12)
    Surendran Chandramohan 0 (2)
    Maldives
    Ibrahim Hassan 1/24 (2)

  • Feb 02, 2024 08:17 AM IST
    Singapore vs Maldives Live Score: Aritra Dutta smashed a Six on Ibrahim Hassan bowling . Singapore at 29/1 after 2.6 overs

    Singapore vs Maldives Live Score: Six! Played towards covers.

  • Feb 02, 2024 08:16 AM IST
    Singapore vs Maldives Live Score: Aritra Dutta smashed a Four on Ibrahim Hassan bowling . Singapore at 18/1 after 2.5 overs

    Singapore vs Maldives Live Score: Four! Played towards point.

  • Feb 02, 2024 08:13 AM IST
    Singapore vs Maldives Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Rohan Rangarajan is out and Singapore at 13/1 after 2.1 overs

    Singapore vs Maldives Live Score: OUT! c Hassan Rasheed b Ibrahim Hassan.

  • Feb 02, 2024 08:12 AM IST
    Singapore vs Maldives Live Score: Singapore at 13/0 after 2 overs

    Singapore vs Maldives Live Score:
    Singapore
    Aritra Dutta 8 (8)
    Rohan Rangarajan 2 (4)
    Maldives
    Umar Adam 0/4 (1)

  • Feb 02, 2024 08:06 AM IST
    Singapore vs Maldives Live Score: Singapore at 9/0 after 1 overs

    Singapore vs Maldives Live Score:
    Singapore
    Aritra Dutta 8 (6)
    Rohan Rangarajan 0 (0)
    Maldives
    Ibrahim Hassan 0/9 (1)

  • Feb 02, 2024 08:05 AM IST
    Singapore vs Maldives Live Score: Aritra Dutta smashed a Four on Ibrahim Hassan bowling . Singapore at 9/0 after 0.4 overs

    Singapore vs Maldives Live Score: Four! Played towards square leg.

  • Feb 02, 2024 08:02 AM IST
    Singapore vs Maldives Live Score: Aritra Dutta smashed a Four on Ibrahim Hassan bowling . Singapore at 5/0 after 0.2 overs

    Singapore vs Maldives Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.

  • Feb 02, 2024 07:11 AM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 6 of ACC Men's T20I Challenger Cup, 2024

    Singapore vs Maldives Match Details
    Match 6 of ACC Men's T20I Challenger Cup, 2024 between Singapore and Maldives to be held at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok at 08:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

