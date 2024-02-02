Singapore vs Maldives Live Score: It’s a Six. Singapore at 46/1 after 4.2 overs
Singapore vs Maldives Live Score: Aritra Dutta hit a Six on Ismail Nazuwan bowling.Singapore at 46/1 after 4.2 overs
Singapore vs Maldives Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 6 of ACC Men's T20I Challenger Cup, 2024. Match will start on 02 Feb 2024 at 08:00 AM
Venue : Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok
Singapore squad -
Amartya Kaul, Aritra Dutta, Rezza Gaznavi, Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Anish Paraam, ...Read More Ishaan Sawney, Raoul Sharma, Sachin Banamali, Aman Desai, Akshay Puri, Avi Dixit, Harsha Bharadwaj, Kalimuthu Ramesh
Maldives squad -
Adam Khalaf Khaleel, Azyan Farhath, Ismail Nazuwan, Mohamed Anwar Mohamed Irfan, Tharindu Kaushal Rodrigo, Mohamed Shiyam, Savindra Amaradasa, Umar Adam, Hassan Rasheed, Ismail Ali, Mohamed Azzam, Shaof Hassan, Adnan Marikkar, Azin Rafeeg, Ibrahim Hassan, Ibrahim Rizan, Mohamed Miuvaan, Rasheed Rassam
Follow all the updates here:
- Feb 02, 2024 08:24 AM ISTSingapore vs Maldives Live Score: Aritra Dutta smashed a Six on Ismail Nazuwan bowling . Singapore at 46/1 after 4.2 overs
Singapore vs Maldives Live Score: Six! Played towards covers.Feb 02, 2024 08:21 AM ISTSingapore vs Maldives Live Score: Singapore at 38/1 after 4 overs
Singapore vs Maldives Live Score:
Singapore
Surendran Chandramohan 8 (7)
Aritra Dutta 23 (13)
Maldives
Umar Adam 0/13 (2)Feb 02, 2024 08:21 AM ISTSingapore vs Maldives Live Score: Surendran Chandramohan smashed a Four on Umar Adam bowling . Singapore at 37/1 after 3.5 overs
Singapore vs Maldives Live Score: Four! Played towards square leg.Feb 02, 2024 08:17 AM ISTSingapore vs Maldives Live Score: Singapore at 29/1 after 3 overs
Singapore vs Maldives Live Score:
Singapore
Aritra Dutta 22 (12)
Surendran Chandramohan 0 (2)
Maldives
Ibrahim Hassan 1/24 (2)Feb 02, 2024 08:17 AM ISTSingapore vs Maldives Live Score: Aritra Dutta smashed a Six on Ibrahim Hassan bowling . Singapore at 29/1 after 2.6 overs
Singapore vs Maldives Live Score: Six! Played towards covers.Feb 02, 2024 08:16 AM ISTSingapore vs Maldives Live Score: Aritra Dutta smashed a Four on Ibrahim Hassan bowling . Singapore at 18/1 after 2.5 overs
Singapore vs Maldives Live Score: Four! Played towards point.Feb 02, 2024 08:13 AM ISTSingapore vs Maldives Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Rohan Rangarajan is out and Singapore at 13/1 after 2.1 overs
Singapore vs Maldives Live Score: OUT! c Hassan Rasheed b Ibrahim Hassan.Feb 02, 2024 08:12 AM ISTSingapore vs Maldives Live Score: Singapore at 13/0 after 2 overs
Singapore vs Maldives Live Score:
Singapore
Aritra Dutta 8 (8)
Rohan Rangarajan 2 (4)
Maldives
Umar Adam 0/4 (1)Feb 02, 2024 08:06 AM ISTSingapore vs Maldives Live Score: Singapore at 9/0 after 1 overs
Singapore vs Maldives Live Score:
Singapore
Aritra Dutta 8 (6)
Rohan Rangarajan 0 (0)
Maldives
Ibrahim Hassan 0/9 (1)Feb 02, 2024 08:05 AM ISTSingapore vs Maldives Live Score: Aritra Dutta smashed a Four on Ibrahim Hassan bowling . Singapore at 9/0 after 0.4 overs
Singapore vs Maldives Live Score: Four! Played towards square leg.Feb 02, 2024 08:02 AM ISTSingapore vs Maldives Live Score: Aritra Dutta smashed a Four on Ibrahim Hassan bowling . Singapore at 5/0 after 0.2 overs
Singapore vs Maldives Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.Feb 02, 2024 07:11 AM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of Match 6 of ACC Men's T20I Challenger Cup, 2024
Singapore vs Maldives Match Details
Match 6 of ACC Men's T20I Challenger Cup, 2024 between Singapore and Maldives to be held at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok at 08:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.
