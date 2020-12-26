Siraj bowls to plan, Shubman Gill takes sharp catch as debutants combine to give India crucial breakthrough of Marnus Labuschagne - Watch video

cricket

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 10:37 IST

Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill made their Test debut even more special by combining together to dismiss the well-set Marnus Labuschagne and give India advantage at Tea on Day of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Siraj, who did not get to bowl in the first session, started the proceedings post lunch and looked impressive. He bowled to the plans set by Ajinkya Rahane and got his reward when Labuschagne tapped one down the leg side to get dismissed for 48.

India vs Australia live score and updates

If Siraj had been patient with the ball and execution of India’s plans, the other debutant Shubman Gill was alert to the situation as he dived towards his right to take a good catch at backward short leg.

Siraj has come in place of the injured Mohammed Shami while Gill replaced the out-of-form Prithvi Shaw in India’s playing XI for the Boxing Day Test.

Labuschagne (48, 132 balls) and Travis Head (38, 92 balls) added 86 runs for the fourth wicket.Their resistance was finally broken in the 42nd over when became Bumrah’s second victim of the day, caught by skipper Ajinkya Rahane a gully as the batsman poked at a short ball outside off stump.

At the final break of the day, skipper Tim Paine was batting on nought in the company of Cameroon Green (6).

Ashwin outfoxes Smith to get him for duck, Gavaskar credits ‘plan’ - WATCH

Earlier, senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s double strike including that of Steve Smith was highlight of the first session.

Skipper Rahane made some impressive captaincy moves which enabled India gain the upper-hand on a track that offered turn and bounce on the first session of a Test match.

Bumrah struck for the visitors in the fifth over, removing Joe Burns for a duck as the batsman nicked a delivery that just moved a bit after hitting the seam to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

Introduced into the attack in the 11th over, Ashwin struck in his second over when Matthew Wade (30 off 39) went for a glory shot over square-leg, only to get a top-edge and Jadeja holding on to the catch despite a collision with an onrushing debutant Shubman Gill.

An over later, Ashwin was again on the money, this time accounting for the big fish Smith (0) as he got one that was tossed and the former skipper tried to glance one only to find new vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara pouch it at leg gully.

Labuschagne did hit some good shots before the break but also looked a bit edgy in between. He survived a leg before decision when Ashwin trapped him with flight but the Umpires Review showed that the ball was missing the stumps.

(With PTI inputs)