Siraj thwarts ‘Gambhir, haye haye' chants, assistant coach shouts at crowd, police take action after Team India protests

The Indian cricket team found itself dealing with unrest in the stands moments after its crushing 408-run defeat to South Africa in the second Test at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. A section of angry spectators broke into loud anti-Gautam Gambhir chants, targeting the head coach in the immediate aftermath of India’s heaviest Test defeat at home by margin of runs. Police take action after Team India protests against anti-Gambhir chants in Guwahati

As the players gathered for their post-match presentation, supporters from one of the stands began shouting “Gambhir, haye haye” and “Gambhir go back,” their frustration echoing through a stadium still reeling from the team’s back-to-back losses and a rare home series whitewash. Gambhir briefly turned toward the crowd but chose not to react.

The continued heckling, however, caught the attention of the players. Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was the first to intervene, gesturing at the crowd to stop and urging fans to show restraint. When the chants persisted, Siraj, along with assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak, walked toward the boundary edge, appealing directly to the agitators. Kotak was heard reprimanding the group, questioning why they were jeering a person who had been speaking up for Indian cricket. "Ek aamdi India ke liye itna bolta hai aur aap haye haye bol rahe ho?" He shouted at the fans.

With the situation escalating, the BCCI team managers lodged an official complaint. Police personnel stationed at the venue quickly moved in, identifying one individual involved in the chanting and taking him into custody from the stands.

The incident underscored the simmering frustration among supporters after India’s disastrous performance, which handed South Africa a clean sweep and left Gambhir facing growing public scrutiny during his first year as head coach.

This was India's fifth Test loss at home in the last seven Tests - first such instance in 66 years. This also marked only the third instance of India losing a home Test series in consecutive years. They were clean-swept by New Zealand last year under Gambhir's tenure.