Skipper Yash Dhull among five ruled out of Uganda game

Five India U-19 players – captain Yash Dhull, vice-captain Shaik Rasheed, Manav Parakh, Aaradhya Yadav and Siddarth Yadav – have been ruled out of their final group game against Uganda in the U-19 World Cup in Tarouba on Saturday after their RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 returned positive results.

They had all missed India’s previous game against Ireland since they were in isolation. Uttar Pradesh all-rounder Vasu Vats, who was also isolating after showing Covid symptoms, has tested negative though and is one of 12 players available for selection for the clash against Uganda.

India have already qualified for the quarter-finals after registering convincing victories over South Africa and Ireland.

Dhull, Rasheed and Aaradhya’s Rapid Antigen Test results had returned positive before the Ireland game while Parakh had shown Covid symptoms. Siddarth’s RT-PCR result had returned positive even before the Ireland game.

With India set to top their group, they are expecting their quarter-final to be played on January 29. It is making the team optimistic that the players will return in time for the knockout clash.

“We are confident that the Covid-affected players will be available for the quarter-finals. The isolation period is just five days. Siddarth, for instance, is already showing good signs of recovery,” said an official with the Indian U-19 team.

Once the players finish their isolation period, they will have to return two negative tests to be available for selection. It is understood that the BCCI is also sending the five reserves – Rishit Reddy, Uday Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Amrit Raj Upadhyay and PM Singh Rathore – to the Caribbean.

Notwithstanding the Covid outbreak, the India U-19 boys have looked imperious so far. Opening batter Harnoor Singh has been consistently providing starts at the top while the likes of left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal and seamer Rajvardhan Hangargekar have impressed with the ball.

