SL legend Sanath Jayasuriya gives verdict on Kohli vs Babar debate with epic reply: 'My son's favourite player too'

With Virat Kohli and Babar Azam considered by many to be the best batters in world cricket currently, fans and experts are still divided as to who is better between the two. Sri Lanka's legendary cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya decided to join the debate and share his opinion. Speaking to Sportskeeda Cricket, he said, "I like Virat Kohli. He is my favorite player and also my son's favorite player too."

Despite India's exit from the Asia Cup, Kohli was in brilliant form and smashed a ton in their final Super 4 fixture against Afghanistan, registering an unbeaten knock of 122 runs off 61 balls. He also became India's highest run-scorer in a single T20I innings with that knock. The former captain also received praise from former head coach Ravi Shastri. Speaking on Star Sports, Shasti said, "I think what today's innings of Virat Kohli has done, is that it has thrown the spanner in the works. It is allowed now for the selectors to think, 'do we need a third opener?"

"When Virat Kohli is there, you got KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, and Virat could well be the third opener in case there's an injury. It allows you to have an extra fast bowler, as well as an extra batsman in the middle order. So, it does open some opportunity,” he further added.

Meanwhile, Babar has led Pakistan to the Asia Cup final, where they will face Sri Lanka. In their last Super 4 game, they defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets. The Pakistan captain has been in average batting form during the tournament and registered 30 runs off 29 balls against Sri Lanka.

