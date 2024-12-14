SMAT final: Versatile MP take on star-studded Mumbai

MUMBAI: With coach Chandrakant Pandit at the helm of Madhya Pradesh, a cricket rivalry is brewing between MP and Mumbai. The two sides will contest in their second final in the last couple of years. After beating Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy final played in June 2022, MP have set up a title clash with Mumbai in the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Sunday’s final, interestingly, will be at the same venue – Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Madhya Pradesh beat Delhi in the semi-final on Friday. (PTI)

Packed with internationals, Mumbai look stronger on paper, but Pandit, the former Mumbai captain and coach, has proved that reputations don’t matter for a team he coaches.

“We have great memories (of the Ranji final) but that is history now. We can only take the confidence into the game that we have done well in the past and hope to continue it,” he said on the eve of the final. “This is a proud moment for MP because Mumbai have a habit of entering the finals whichever format they play. If we win, it will be a great achievement.”

Mumbai’s batting is packed with stars with India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav playing under the 2024 IPL-winning captain, Shreyas Iyer. It also includes the aggressive opener Prithvi Shaw and power-hitter Shivam Dube. But all eyes will be on Ajinkya Rahane, who has put to shade all of them with dazzling displays to top the run charts with five fifties in seven innings. With an aggregate of 432 runs at a strike-rate of 169.41, he has struck 95, 84 and 98 in his last three innings.

For Pandit, however, in T20s it’s about who plays better on the day. “Rahane has been in good form, Surya has so much experience and Dube is playing well. We won’t be looking at (them), we will look at the day, and how we can put our best foot forward, what we have learned from the last few games. We will be focusing on that to improve on it.”

If Mumbai have a strong batting line-up, versatility is MP’s strength. All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer has been a key cog in their wheel, chipping in with runs in all the innings. His lowest score has been 16, and he has remained unbeaten in five of his eight innings.

“Venkatesh has been playing as per the team’s requirements; we have used him in bowling, and in batting he has come down to bat in the slog overs. We promoted him to No.4, he has taken the shuffling in the right spirit and has been delivering. It’s the same with Rajat Patidar. Yesterday (in the semis v Delhi) he batted at No.5. We have been shuffling as per the team’s requirement, which is a good sign for us. Looking at the momentum of the game, situation, yesterday we promoted Harpreet Singh. As a coach I am happy they can take the challenges given to them. Hopefully, tomorrow (Sunday) also they will be able to do it,” Pandit said.

Even though Pandit would be plotting his dismissal with his captain and bowlers, he is happy with how Rahane has played. It augurs well for his IPL side, Kolkata Knight Riders, who picked Rahane at his base price in the mega auction. “Getting Ajinkya... we are very happy that he is doing so well. Not just me as the coach but the entire KKR family will be happy about it.”