Smriti Mandhana achieves feat no men's or women's cricketer has managed in T20Is

Smriti Mandhana has rewritten the record books. The Indian vice-captain has become the first player in history—across both the men's and women's game - to hit 600 fours in T20I cricket. She reached the milestone during India’s 95-run victory over the Netherlands at the ongoing T20 World Cup. Smriti Mandhana becomes first player to hit 600 fours in T20Is. (AFP)

Opening the batting at Headingley, Mandhana crossed the mark in trademark fashion, piercing the off-side field to notch up her 600th four. She went on to score 74 off 47 deliveries. The innings featured a flurry of ground strokes, pushing her career tally to 604 fours in just 168 T20I appearances.

New Zealand veteran Suzie Bates sits second on the all-time list with 521 fours. The gap is even more pronounced compared to the men's circuit - Babar Azam leads the men’s charts with 477 boundaries, followed closely by Ireland’s Paul Stirling (449) and India's Rohit Sharma (383). Mandhana is operating in a league of her own.

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The shortest format of the game heavily prioritises aerial power-hitting and clearing the boundary ropes. Mandhana, however, has built her success on timing, placement, and intelligently threading the infield, especially during the powerplay overs. Her reliance on orthodox technique as much as sheer force has cemented her status as one of the most stylish and consistent run-scorers in the sport.

Her innings also saw her surpass Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur to record the most half-centuries for India in the tournament with 6 50+ scores.

India dominate Netherlands On Wednesday, her record-breaking knock came as she forged a 115-run opening partnership with Shafali Verma, laying the foundation for India’s highest-ever total in a Women's T20 World Cup match. The team posted 209 against the Dutch bowling attack, before bowling them out for 114 to secure a massive 95-run win. Dutch captain Babette de Leede was their leading scorer with 28, but Verma followed her dynamic display with the bat by taking three wickets.

Sree Charani finished off India's one-sided victory with four wickets from her four overs.

India, and Mandhana, who has looked sharp this World Cup with consecutive half-centuries in the opening two matches, will look to carry this momentum forward. They will next face fellow title challengers South Africa in the third group-stage match on Sunday.