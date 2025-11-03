The unspoken and unfortunate truth about a final in which two teams are competing for their first shot at victory is that one team must go on living with the disappointment and the heartbreak of not getting over the line. For the valiant South Africans after the Women’s World Cup final in Navi Mumbai, a loss in the finals at a third successive ICC event leaves the country hurting more than ever. Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues console heartbroken Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp after India beat South Africa

After two consecutive T20 World Cup finals lost at the final hurdle, Laura Wolvaardt’s team pushed India close for much of their chase at the DY Patil Stadium, led by a fine century from the in-form captain herself. However, regular wickets meant India ultimately clinched the game. As great as the win and as joyous as India’s celebrations were on home turf, the importance of the moment was evident for the Proteas as well.

A video shared to social media by the ICC collected a few nice moments in the wake of the immediate reactions, as India’s players too time out to extend a hand of gratitude and fair competition to their counterparts.

Prime amongst these was Marizanne Kapp, who was playing in her fifth cricket ODI World Cup, and came as close as she ever has to a World Cup title. The teary-eyed South African all-rounder was seen sharing an embrace and being comforted by Jemimah Rodrigues and Radha Yadav, two Indian players who play alongside Kapp for the Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League.

Rodrigues, Mandhana interact with their counterparts

At 35 years old, it isn’t clear how many more chances Kapp will have at a trophy, but she remains at the top of her game.

Rodrigues was also spotted having a chat with Nadine de Klerk, who signs off as South Africa’s best player over the tournament, given her all-round skills. Her stellar 92* against India in the group stage game meant South Africa were alive while she occupied the crease in the final, but she was unfortunate to be the last wicket to fall.

Finally, Smriti Mandhana was spotted exchanging words with Protea captain Laura Wolvaardt, who finished the tournament as leading scorer after notching up centuries in both the semifinal and final and leading her team from the front. No list of great women’s openers is complete without this pair of batters, both of whom are part of the exclusive group of players with double-digit centuries in women’s ODI cricket.