Ellyse Perry's unmissable reaction on shattering car window; Smriti Mandhana jumps to top of WPL Orange Cap list

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana continues her purple patch in the ongoing season of Women's Premier League as she scored her second fifty of the season on Monday. The star batter enthralled the home fans in their last match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium and scored 80 runs against UP Warriorz. Smriti Mandhana in the company of Elysse Perry added 95 runs off just 64 balls for the second wicket.

The southpaw led the team from the front and showcased a display of elegant strokes as the fans kept chanting her name throughout the blistering knock.

Mandhana smashed 10 fours and three sixes during her 50-ball stay in the middle as RCB women posted their highest-ever total in WPL - 198/3.

The RCB captain, who had a forgettable first season last year, is currently leading the Orange Cap race with 219 runs in five matches at an astonishing strike rate of 154.22.

The 27-year-old has been in tremendous form this season and breached the 40-run mark thrice this season but RCB are still in a tricky position in the points table with two wins in four matches.

Meanwhile, on Monday, UP Warriroz won the toss and elected to bowl first against RCB in the last match of Bengaluru leg in WPL 2024.

In the attempt to get back to winning ways, RCB changed their batting line-up and promoted S Meghana into an opening slot in place of Sophie Devine and the move worked in their favour.

Meghana and Mandhana shared a 51-run stand in 5.3 overs to give the Royal Challengers a strong platform.

Mandhana in the company of Elysse Perry (58, 37b, 4x4, 4x6) added 95 runs off just 64 balls for the second wicket to optimise that start as the UP bowlers wilted under constant heat.

Elyyse Perry breaks car window

On the fifth ball of the penultimate over Perry smashed Deepti Sharma to a maximum over deep mid-wicket which hit the window of the display car and destroyed it.

The Aussie all-rounder gave the perfect finishing touch to RCB's innings with her 58-run knock which was laced with four sixes and as many fours.

Perry and Richa Ghosh added 42 runs off 18 balls for the third wicket as RCB motored on to a strong total.