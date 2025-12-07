Search Search
Sunday, Dec 07, 2025
Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal saga: From dreamy engagement to dramatic cancellation — the full timeline

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Dec 07, 2025 02:30 pm IST

Smriti Mandhana confirmed her wedding to Palash Muchhal was called off, bringing an end to a two-week saga and a six-year relationship.

After weeks of the rumour mill churning and fans wondering if there is more behind the story of Smriti Mandhana’s wedding to Palash Muchhal, the Indian World Cup winner confirmed with a statement on Instagram on Sunday, December 7, that the wedding was officially called off.

While Mandhana asked for the matter to be ‘closed’ and for privacy of all parties to be respected, the shock of seeing the Indian cricketer’s wedding being postponed then cancelled once festivities had already begun will remain a mystery for fans.

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were supposed to tie the knot on November 23.(Instagram)
Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were supposed to tie the knot on November 23.(Instagram)

With the wedding officially called off, here is a look at the timeline of Smriti and Palash’s relationship over the years.

2019

The pair started dating each other in 2019, with Mandhana already an established professional for the international team. A look through Palash’s old Instagram posts shows the pair celebrating anniversaries and birthday together through the years, forming a strong relationship even as Mandhana developed into one of the best batters in the world.

March 2023 – RCB win the WPL

While the relationship was kept low-key during its initial stages, Palash did share a phot of himself posing with Smriti and the WPL trophy after she captained the franchise to their first trophy, in either IPL or WPL.

July 2024 – five year anniversary

The relationship came further into the limelight when Palash shared a picture of the duo cutting a cake together, signalling five years spent together with a straightforward and simple caption.

November 2025 – Mandhana lifts the World Cup, and Palash’s ‘SM18’ tattoo

The biggest moment of Mandhana’s professional career arrived in 2025 as she and her Indian teammates lifted the Women’s ODI World Cup with a historic win over South Africa in Navi Mumbai. Mandhana had a terrific tournament, and in celebration, Palash shared a picture of Mandhana and him holding the trophy, with a tattoo bearing her initials and jersey number in the frame.

21 November 2025 – the dream proposal at DY Patil Stadium

Soon after the final, Mandhana would return to DY Patil Stadium – this time blindfolded and in for a surprise, as Palash chose this as the venue to ask that most important question. Surrounded by some friends and family, the pair were officially engaged.

23 November 2025 – wedding ceremony begins, but Mandhana’s father hospitalised

The wedding began in a tight-knit affair in Mandhana’s hometown of Sangli, with several of her teammates in attendance as close friends. While videos and pictures suggested it was going well, there had to be a postponement as Mandhana’s father had to be hospitalised due to a heart issue.

24 November 2025 – Palash Muchhal also hospitalised, ceremonies postponed

Next would be Palash himself to be hospitalised, first in Sangli before being moved to Mumbai. The odd situation certainly raised eyebrows, but statements from the Muchhal family indicated that it was simply a priority of health.

ALSO READ: Smriti Mandhana calls off wedding with Palash Muchhal, requests privacy for both families: ‘It’s time to move forward’

7 December 2025 – Smriti Mandhana officially confirms the wedding is cancelled

Finally, spelling an end to this saga, Mandhana’s statement and request for privacy makes clear that for the moment, this chapter is closed. How it develops in the future is anybody’s guess, but for now, her focus shifts to what she calls a ‘higher calling’ – representing her country and getting back to helping her nation win cricket matches.

