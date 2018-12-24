Smriti Mandhana plays a quick-fire innings in Women’s Big Bash League - Watch

Smriti Mandhana set the stage on fire with a quick-fire innings for Hobart Hurricanes against Sydney Thunder in Women’s Big Bash League in Sydney on Monday. The opening batter scored 35 runs off 22 balls. The innings included five boundaries and one six.

Here for a good time, not a long time! A quick-fire 35 off 22 from Smriti Mandhana saw some big hitting from the @HurricanesWBBL superstar! #WBBL04 pic.twitter.com/oJ375ltewu — Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) December 24, 2018

However, most of the other batters failed to step up and Hobart Hurricanes were bowled out for 135. Rachael Haynes smashed 68 runs off 48 balls to help Sydney win the match by six wickets.

Earlier in the tournament, Sydney Thunder’s Harmanpreet Kaur took a splendid catch to dismiss Mandhana. The opening batter was looking good as she had hit two boundaries and a maximum to make her way to 29.

Then she decided to play an aerial shot straight down the ground, looking to get one over the mid-on where Harmanpreet was positioned. The stroke wasn’t timed well but Harmanpreet timed her jump perfectly to catch the ball and sent Mandhana on her way. Harmanpreet didn’t celebrate much after taking the catch.

The Hobart Hurricanes eventually put 153 on the board, a target that was easily chased down by Sydney Thunder in just 17.2 overs. Harmanpreet’s contribution with the bat was a meagre 13.

Both the Indian players will be in action throughout the Big Bash League, which has the world’s best T20 stars playing for the different franchises.

