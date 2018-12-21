Harmanpreet Kaur takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Smriti Mandhana in Women’s Big Bash League - Watch

Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur is a live wire on the cricket field and has taken several acrobatic catches in her career. On Friday, she took another good catch but did not celebrate much. The reason was that she had just dismissed her compatriot Smriti Mandhana, who happens to be her deputy in the T20 format.

Both Harmanpreet and Mandhana are currently playing in the Women’s Big Bash League. Mandhana, who opened the innings for Hobart Hurricanes, was looking good as she had hit two boundaries and a maximum to make her way to 29. Then she decided to play an aerial shot straight down the ground, looking to get one over the mid-on where Harmanpreet was positioned. The stroke wasn’t timed well but Harmanpreet timed her jump perfectly to catch the ball and sent Mandhana on her way.

Harmanpreet leaps aannnddd...GONE! 🙌 A ripping catch to send off her countrywoman Smriti Mandhana!@CommBank | #WBBL04 pic.twitter.com/fsHX6OZyNQ — Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) December 21, 2018

The Hobart Hurricanes eventually put 153 on the board, a target that was easily chased down by Sydney Thunder in just 17.2 overs. Harmanpreet’s contribution with the bat was a meagre 13.

Both the Indian players will be in action throughout the Big Bash League, which has the world’s best T20 stars playing for the different franchises.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 13:23 IST