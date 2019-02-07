Smriti Mandhana reveals the reason behind wearing jersey number 18 on Chahal TV - Watch

India’s star batter Smriti Mandhana spoke about why she wears jersey number 18 on an episode of Chahal TV. Mandhana told Yuzvendra Chahal that she didn’t know that Virat Kohli wears the same number until a couple of years ago.

“First I wanted number seven since my roll number in school was seven. But, someone was already wearing jersey number seven. Then a BCCI manager said I should take 18 since my birthday is on 18 July. At that time, I didn’t know that Virat Kohli also wears number 18,” said Mandhana.

World No 1 batter makes her debut on Chahal TV@mandhana_smriti has been taking her batting inspiration from this leg spinner 😂😂. Find out who it is in this fun segment of @yuzi_chahal TV - by @RajalArora



Full video 📽️📽️https://t.co/ND9xz7OUgR #ChahalTV pic.twitter.com/fLHBysiltm — BCCI (@BCCI) February 7, 2019

Mandhana made fun of Chahal’s batting prowess in the episode. The batter said that she thought about improving her own game after watching him bat in the fourth ODI against New Zealand. Chahal was the top scorer among Indians with 18 runs when India were all out for 92 runs.

ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand: India’s predicted XI for 2nd T20 – Shubman Gill could make T20I debut

“Yes, I was so inspired after watching your batting in the fourth ODI against New Zealand. I thought I have to develop my game after watching you bat,” said Mandhana.

Mandhana spoke about winning the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year award as well.

“It was nice to receive the ICC woman’s cricketer of the year award because when Jhulan Goswami won the award I was very young,” said Mandhana.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 14:32 IST