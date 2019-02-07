India vs New Zealand: India’s predicted XI for 2nd T20 – Shubman Gill could make T20I debut

The Indian team will be looking to bounce back after a disastrous loss in the first T20I against New Zealand in Wellington on Wednesday. They were outplayed in the batting and bowling departments and succumbed to a 80-run loss.

Here’s a look at the predicted XI for the Indian team for the second T20I in Auckland.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma will have to find a way to provide a good start for the Indian team. He has failed in his last three international innings, recording single digit scores. When Rohit Sharma gets going, usually India are on the winning side and therefore the stand-in skipper’s innings is always crucial.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has been able to get off to starts, but hasn’t converted them into big scores in his recent innings. With Virat Kohli being rested for the series, the responsibility of scoring the bulk of the runs will have to be taken by Rohit and Dhawan. The Delhi batsman will surely be looking forward to a big innings in the next match.

Shubman Gill

Vijay Shankar may have been the third highest scorer among the Indian batsmen in the first T20I, but since Shankar wasn’t given any overs to bowl, he could make way for a genuine top-order batsman Shubman Gill. The Punjab cricketer couldn’t manage much in his first two ODIs, but he has the potential to notch a big score on a good batting track in Auckland.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant didn’t get off to the best of starts in the first T20I. He managed just four runs from 10 balls. The hard-hitting batsman would certainly look to notch a big score in the next match to book a place in the World Cup squad. Pant can change any match single-handedly and therefore he is crucial for India’s future plans.

MS Dhoni

While the entire Indian batting line-up failed, it was MS Dhoni again, who put his hand up and recorded a decent innings of 39 runs from 31 balls. The wicketkeeper-batsman played until the 19th over before presenting a catch to Lockie Ferguson. Dhoni struck five fours and one six in his innings.

Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik showed good form in the ODI series in Australia, but couldn’t replicate that in the first T20I against New Zealand. Karthik has been given the responsibility of finishing the innings in T20Is. The Tamil Nadu cricketer will certainly look to bat sensibly in the next match.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya made a great comeback in the ODI series, but went off the boil in the first T20I against New Zealand. The all-rounder conceded the most runs among Indian bowlers and managed just four runs with the bat. Pandya is an important player for the Indian team going into the World Cup and therefore he has to find a way to be consistent for the team.

Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya put up an average performance in the first T20I with a score of 20 runs and figures of 1/37. If Pandya wants to cement his place in the T20I side, he will have to be more economical and score a few more runs. The left-arm spinner provides excellent balance to the side with the ability to hit big shots at number eight.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar would certainly look to find a breakthrough for the Indian team in the opening overs. The speedster conceded at 11.75 per over in the first T20I and therefore he will have to bowl more economically in the next match. The Kiwi opening batsmen Tim Seifert and Colin Munro scored 86 runs from 8.2 overs. Bhuvneshwar will be hoping to send either of the opening batsmen back to the pavilion early in the next match.

Yuzvendra Chahal

It was surprising to see Yuzvendra Chahal being taken for runs in the first T20I. Chahal picked up the key wicket of Kane Williamson, but conceded 35 runs in his four overs. The leg-spinner will certainly look to correct his mistakes and pick up more wickets in the next match.

Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel Ahmed has been getting a lot of chances, but he hasn’t grabbed them with both arms. The fast bowler has been conceding too many runs and hasn’t picked up many wickets. The Indian management has backed Ahmed’s potential and therefore the fast bowler will surely be looking to perform at his best in the upcoming matches.

