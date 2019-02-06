India vs New Zealand: 1st T20I report card – Rohit Sharma and Co completely outplayed

After a comprehensive 4-1 win in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, India began their three-match T20I series with hopes of another win. However, they slumped to an 80-run defeat, their biggest T20I loss by runs.

The Kiwis’ set up a steep target of 220 runs and the visitor’s folded up for just 139 in response. It was poor performance all around for the Indian side.

Here’s a report card of the Indian players from the first T20 in Wellington:

Rohit Sharma – Rating: 1/10, Verdict: Very poor

Sharma was the first one to go as India chased a steep target. The stand-in Indian skipper’s edged pull that resulted in his dismissal made the visitors’ onerous task all the more difficult. There were question marks about Sharma’s captaincy as well after Vijay Shankar failed to get an over despite all the bowlers being carted for plenty by the Black Caps.

Shikhar Dhawan – Rating: 4/10, Verdict: Average

After Sharma’s early dismissal, Dhawan looked to a build a partnership with Vijay Shankar. The duo strung together a 33-run alliance for the second wicket with the opener contributing 29 runs off 18 balls before losing his wicket. Lockie Ferguson accounted for the left-hander with a searing 151kph yorker.

Vijay Shankar – Rating: 4/10, Verdict: Average

Shankar was promoted to number three in the batting order and looked good value for his 18-ball 27 that was laced with two sixes and as many fours but he failed to convert the start into a big one. The reason why he didn’t get a chance to roll his arms over as all Indian bowlers struggled to contain the home batsmen remains a mystery.

Rishab Pant – Rating: 1/10, Verdict: Very poor

Brought back into the side after being rested for the ODI series against both Australia and New Zealand, Pant couldn’t deliver the heroics that earned him plaudits during the Test series Down Under. He failed to keep out a Mitchell Santner yorker and was dismissed for four runs off 10 balls.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni – Rating: 5/10, Verdict: Average

Dhoni was the highest scorer in a sorry Indian chase with his 31-ball 39. The veteran wicket-keeper batsman didn’t get support as wickets kept following on the other end. Dhoni was the ninth Indian batsman to fall as he attempted to pull Tim Southee and ended up hitting straight to Ferguson.

Dinesh Karthik – Rating: 2/10, Verdict: Very poor

Karthik took a brilliant catch to send Daryl Mitchell to the pavilion but his outing with the bat didn’t go according to the script. The 33-year-old top-edged a slog sweep and Southee made no mistake with the catch. With steep competition for the reserve wicket-keeper in the side in the lead up to the 2019 World Cup, Karthik will need to improve upon his displays.

Hardik Pandya – Rating: 2/10, Verdict: Very good

After a successful return to the Indian side during the last three ODIs against the Black Caps, Hardik endured a difficult match in Wellington. The all-rounder was the most expensive of the Indian bowlers, going for 51 runs from his four overs that accounted for two wickets. He failed with the bat, scoring just four runs before holing out to Mitchell in deep extra cover.

Krunal Pandya – Rating: 5/10, Verdict: Average

The elder of the Pandya brothers in the side, Krunal dismissed Colin Munro and conceded 37 runs off his four overs. With the bat, he put some late resistance with an 18-ball 20 but the target was well beyond India’s reach by the time he walked to the middle.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Rating: 1/10, Verdict: Very poor

Kumar got rid of Ross Taylor when the batsman was starting to break lose but there wasn’t much else that the pacer did as every Indian bowler was put to the sword by the marauding Kiwi batsmen. India’s opening bowler went for 47 runs from his four overs and will need to drastically improve in the upcoming games.

Yuzvendra Chahal – Rating: 2/10, Verdict: Very poor

With the Kiwi batsmen in the mood, Chahal could take solace for being the most economical Indian bowler on the day. He was taken for 35 runs off his four overs and took the prized wicket of Kane Williamson. Chahal didn’t have his usual impact in the middle overs.

Khaleel Ahmed – Rating: 1/10, Verdict: Very poor

Ahmed produced a beauty to york out the Kiwi destructor-in-chief Tim Seifert (43-ball 84). However, the young Indian quick failed to contain runs, conceding 48 runs from his four overs. He has gone for plenty in the past as well and will need to improve quickly if he is to become a regular in the side.

