India vs New Zealand: Tim Seifert isn’t worrying much about his World Cup chances

He knocked the daylight out of Indian bowlers in the first T20I with an explosive half-century but opener Tim Seifert says he isn’t losing his sleep over his World Cup chances.

The wicket-keeper batsman blasted a 43-ball 84 to lay the foundation of New Zealand’s 219-6 against India at the Westpac Stadium.

His explosive innings gave ample display of his talent and for New Zealand another option when it comes to taking a specialist back-up keeper at the World Cup.

Also read: Krunal Pandya reveals what went wrong for India in Wellington T20I

However, Seifert said he isn’t worrying too much about the World Cup.

“I just go out, do what I do, and hey, if that gets me over the line, brilliant, you know, but still being young, you know, (I’ve) still got time on my side,” the 24-year-old said in his post-match press conference.

“Don’t get me wrong, I want to be at this World Cup, but if I get there, fantastic, it’s a dream come true, but if it’s not then there are things to work on and get to the next one.”

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 21:47 IST