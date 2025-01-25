Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma named in ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year dominated by Indians

Three Indians - opener Smriti Mandhana, wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh and all-rounder Deepti Sharma - were included in ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year 2024. India had the most representatives among all teams in the side, which also included two South Africans and one player each from Sri Lanka, England, West Indies, Australia, Ireland and Pakistan. South Africa's Laura Wouldvardt was named as the captain of the side. Ahmedabad, Oct 29 (ANI): India Women's Smriti Mandhana celebrates her century during the third ODI against New Zealand Women, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (BCCI-X)

Mandhana and Deepti were also named in the ICC ODI Team of the Year 2024 on Friday. Mandhana kicked off the year with a stellar 54 against Australia at DY Patil Stadium, a performance that propelled the left-handed batter to a year of outstanding T20I performances.

In a testament to her consistency, Mandhana closed out the year in a similar fashion, making three half-centuries on the trot against West Indies at home, only emphasising her reliability in the format.

Her outstanding performances propelled her to the second spot in the ICC Women’s T20I Batting Rankings.

Richa Ghosh stood out for her ability to score runs in an extremely aggressive manner, consistently leading the charge with her attacking style of play.

Ghosh was in explosive form whenever she had the chance to bat, smashing a blistering 64* off 29 balls at an incredible strike rate of 220.68 against UAE in Dambulla.

The right-handed batter maintained an impressive strike rate of 156.65 in 2024, in a year that included another rapid fifty, scoring 54 off just 21 balls against West Indies at DY Patil Stadium.

Deepti Sharma proved to be a consistent performer, with her reliable batting and outstanding bowling spells, playing a key role for India.

Her tally of wickets includes 30 scalps at an average of 17.80 and an economy rate of 6.01 across T20I matches in 2024.

The 27-year-old claimed wickets in almost every match, with standout performances such as 3/13 from 4 overs against Nepal in Dambulla and 3/20 from 4 overs against Pakistan in the Women’s Asia Cup, solidifying her spot in the team.

Wolvaardt, who led her team to significant victories, including a standout win over Australia in Canberra, where she scored 58 not out off 53 balls.

Wolvaardt’s remarkable performances earned her the No.5 spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings.

Wolvaardt is joined by her teammate and all-rounder Marizanne Kapp in the Team, having contributed both with the bat and ball.

She scored a brilliant 75 against Australia in January and a quickfire 57 against India in Chennai.

Kapp also claimed 11 wickets with her seam bowling.

Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu also made the cut having led her team to victory in the Women’s Asia Cup, scoring two centuries, including a match-winning 119 not out in the final against India.

The team also has West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews, England's Nat Sciver-Brunt, Melie Kerr, the Player of the Tournament in their T20 World Cup triumph.

Kerr claimed 29 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 15.55. Her best performance was a 4/26 against Australia, which helped her team claim the title.

Irelish pace bowling all-rounder Orla Prendergast and Pakistani left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal complete the XI.

ICC Women's T20I Team of 2024:

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Marizanne Kapp (both SA); Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghos (wk) and Deepti Sharma (all Indians); Chamari Athapaththu (SL); Hayley Matthews (WI); Nat Sciver-Brunt (England); Melie Kerr (Australia), Orla Prendergast (Ireland) and Sadia Iqbal (Pakistan).