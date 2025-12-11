Search Search
Thursday, Dec 11, 2025
Smriti Mandhana's answer to how she tackles personal issues gets loudest cheer in return to public eyes

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 11, 2025 08:46 am IST

Smriti Mandhana expressed her unwavering love for cricket, which helped her drive through every tough phase in life.

In her first public appearance since calling off her marriage with music composer Palash Muchhal, India’s star opener Smriti Mandhana said that nothing centres her more than cricket and the privilege of wearing the national colours.

Smriti Mandhana makes her first appearence since marriage was called off
Smriti Mandhana makes her first appearence since marriage was called off

Speaking at the Amazon Smbhav Summit on Wednesday, Mandhana reflected on completing 12 years in international cricket, a period she described as both challenging and deeply fulfilling.

“I don’t think I love anything more than cricket,” Mandhana said when asked by moderator Mandira Bedi on how keeps her focus when so many things are happening in her personal space, emphasising how the game continues to anchor her through personal and professional ups and downs. “Wearing that Indian jersey is the motivation that drives us. You keep all your problems aside, and that thought alone helps you focus on life.”

Mandhana also looked back on India’s recent World Cup triumph, calling it the culmination of years of collective perseverance.

“This World Cup was the reward for the battle we fought over the years. We were waiting for it so badly. I’ve been playing for more than 12 years — many times things didn’t go our way. We visualised it before the final, and when we finally saw it on the screen, it gave us goosebumps,” she said.

The presence of legends Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami at the final, she added, made the moment even more emotional.

“We really wanted to do it for them, badly. Seeing tears in their eyes made it feel like women’s cricket itself was winning. It was a battle won for all of them.”

Mandhana revealed that since childhood, her ambition had been clear—even if not everyone understood it.

“As a kid, the madness for batting was always there. In my mind, I always wanted to be called a world champion,” she said.

Reflecting on what the World Cup reinforced for her and her teammates, she pointed to two simple truths:

“You always start an innings at zero, no matter if you scored a hundred before. And don’t play for yourself — that’s what we kept reminding each other.”

