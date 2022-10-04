'Snake was enjoying match, trying to get closer view of players': Assam Cricket Association secretary's bizarre remark

Team India batters produce a magnificent performance in the second T20I against South Africa on Sunday, as they posted a strong score of 237/3 in 20 overs before the bowlers eventually held the Proteas 16 runs short of the target. The match, held in Guwahati, saw exemplary batting performances from Suryakumar Yadav (61) and KL Rahul (57), while David Miller (106* off 47 deliveries) and Quinton de Kock (69* off 48 deliveries) also delivered impressive performances for South Africa in a high-scoring thriller.

However, in addition to batting exhibitions from both sides, there were also some rather unusual interruptions in the game. Following the seventh over of the Indian innings, a snake slithered out on the ground stop the play for about five minutes – a very rare sight in an international match. The snake came out of nowhere from a small unnoticed pit to scare Wayne Parnell at the extra cover region. It then slithered into the square region.

The groundsmen came rushing into the ground to capture it in a bucket.

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) secretary Devajit Saikia, however, took the entire incident on a rather light note.

“Regarding the two incidents, which you want to say, snake crept into. In some places we see streakers, in some other places we see intruders into the ground from the stands. But here we have a different thing that is a snake. I am sure the snake was also enjoying the match and wanted a closer look of the players,” said Saikia while addressing the media, as quoted by ANI.

“I am sure the snake was enjoying and trying to get a closer view of the players scoring runs. Six and fours from every ball. The snake must have been very unhappy when one of our curating members, Mr. Boro, he sprang into action in no time and caught hold of it and put him outside the playing arena,” added Saikia.

There was also a floodlight failure that forced a halt of approximately 15 minutes during the match.

"I don't think it is a big incident. One MCB tripped and it was put back to the normal position and I think as we don't have LED system in the stadium. It was an all-metal system so we are going to replace in next two-three months time and to bring the light to its full form it takes about 10-15 minutes that is why delay was for 12-15 minutes, " explained the ACA secretary.

