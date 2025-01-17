Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sneha goes on birdie spree to win 2nd leg of Hero WPGT

PTI |
Jan 17, 2025 05:55 PM IST

Sneha goes on birdie spree to win 2nd leg of Hero WPGT

Kolkata, Sneha Singh overcame a horrific start to produce a brilliant run of seven birdies in the final round to clinch the second leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Tollygunge Club here on Friday.

Sneha goes on birdie spree to win 2nd leg of Hero WPGT
Sneha goes on birdie spree to win 2nd leg of Hero WPGT

The 20-year-old from Hyderabad shot 3-under 67, the best round of the week, to total 4-under 206 and won by eight shots over the more experienced Vani Kapoor , who had four bogeys and no birdies.

Sneha started the final day with a one-shot lead, but both she and Vani bogeyed the first, third and fourth.

However, Sneha recovered with birdies on the fifth, seventh and eighth to turn in even par.

In contrast, Vani had only pars and from being one behind at the start of the final round, she was four behind Sneha with nine holes to go.

On the back nine, Sneha birdied three times in a row from the 11th before dropping a shot on the 14th.

She quickly made up with a final birdie on the par-4 16th for a 67.

Vani dropped a shot on the 11th and parred the rest. Vani’s 74 gave her the second-best aggregate at 4-over 214.

Jasmine Shekar, two-time winner last season, shot 1-over 71 that included three birdies on the trot from the 11th to the 13th.

Overall, Jasmine had four birdies against five bogeys. She finished third at 8-over 218.

Anvitha Narender, who played in the final group with Sneha and Vani, carded 2-over 72 that included two birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey on Par-3 eighth to finish in a tie for third with Jasmine.

Kriti Chowhan and Vidhatri Urs were fifth and sixth at 221 and 225.

Amandeep Drall, who had two disappointing days with 79-79, made up with a superb 2-under 68, one of the only two under-par scores of the day.

It gave Amandeep, who is planning to play a lot of events on the Ladies European Tour, a big boost. She totalled 226 and was tied seventh.

The winner of the first leg this season, Rhea Purvi Sarvanan was eighth, while Durga Nittur and Ravjot K Dosanjh were tied ninth to complete the top 10.

Among other well-known names Shweta Mansingh and Khushi Khanijau were Tied-11th and Neha Tripathi was T-15th.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On