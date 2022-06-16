Noted former cricketers go gaga as Rahul Tripathi receives maiden India call-up for Ireland T20Is

The BCCI on Wednesday announced a 17-member squad for the two-match T20I series against Ireland. While Hardik Pandya was named the captain of the side, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was announced as his deputy; the side saw the return of Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson in India colours. But there was one player in the squad who received his maiden international call-up, thanks to stunning performances in the 2022 Indian Premier League – Rahul Tripathi.

The 31-year-old batter scored 413 runs in 14 games for the Sunrisers Hyderabad at a stunning strike rate of 158.24, and will be hoping for an opportunity in the playing XI when India travels to Ireland for T20Is on June 26 and 28.

Following his selection to the Indian squad, a number of former cricketers took to their official Twitter profiles to congratulate the star.

“So happy to see Rahul Tripathi’s name in the Indian team. Congratulations buddy,” Irfan Pathan wrote.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel, meanwhile, tweeted, “So good to see Rahul Tripathi’s name in the Indian squad…well deserved.”

Former Windies pacer Ian Bishop also expressed his delight at the return of Sanju Samson in his tweet, writing, “So Happy for Rahul Tripathi man. Well deserved. Hope Samson makes the best use of this outing. Something special about his batting.”

Tripathi, who plays for Maharashtra in the domestic level, has been playing in the IPL since 2017. He had represented the Rising Pune Supergiant in his maiden season, slamming 393 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 146.44. Despite a stunning first season, Tripathi didn't get enough opportunities after being picked by Rajasthan Royals in 2018 and 2019, playing only 20 games across both seasons.

His IPL career revamped when he was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the 2020 season, as he slammed 397 runs in 17 matches for the side in IPL 2021 (S/R 140.28) and played a key role in the side's run to the final of the edition.

