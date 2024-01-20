‘Some have said leave Hardik and pick Shivam Dube…’: Ex-India opener on all-rounder's debate for T20 World Cup

Former India opener Aakash Chopra said both Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya should be considered for India's T20 World Cup squad. Hardik, out of action ever since twisting his ankle during an ODI World Cup match against New Zealand last year, is likely to return to cricket as the captain of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. And if he stays fit, he surely will be India's first-choice seam-bowling all-rounder in the ICC event in the USA and the West Indies in June. But in Hardik's absence, Dube has put his hand up with notable contributions against Afghanistan. Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube

The lanky all-rounder, who made a comeback to the Indian side in the middle of last year, had been warming the benches most of the time, before finally getting regular opportunities in the XI in the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. And he made full use of it.

Dube hit back-to-back half-centuries in Mohali and Indore and also picked up a couple of wickets with the ball. His 124 runs in the three-match series earned him the Player of the Series award.

Chopra said Dube's six-hitting prowess reminded him of great India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. "Shivam Dube's power is talking loudly. I felt he was sent slightly early in the third match. You could have sent either Sanju Samson or Rinku Singh ahead of him because he is not a grafter, he is an attacker. He reminds me of Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh). So you need to keep him slightly down the order," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The former batter further added that both Hardik and Dube should be there in the T20 World Cup squad.

"The way he hit sixes in the first two matches, the power was evident. Some people have even said to leave Hardik and pick Dube. I am saying keep both. Shivam Dube is a real contender based on these three matches. If he does well in the IPL, it will be the icing on the cake," the former India opener added.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders batter said that power should never be underestimated in the shortest format of the game, especially as pitches in the Caribbean and the United States are expected to be spinner-friendly, with the West Indies also boasting pretty large boundaries.

Dube will be seen in action for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024.