'Some heartbreaks are permanent:' Twitter left shattered after CSA confirms Ab de Villiers won't come out of retirement

There are only a handful of cricketers in the world that are loved as much as South Africa's AB de Villiers. The show-stopper wicketkeeper-batsman, for over 16 years now, has entertained cricket lovers around the world.

When he announced his sudden retirement three years back, everyone was left shocked. However, due to his recent exploits in franchise and T20 cricket, especially in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Virat Kohli-led RCB, there was chatter about his comeback to the national side.

However, the murmurs were put to bed after Cricket South Africa on Tuesday confirmed that de Villiers will not be coming out of retirement. This left the cricket fraternity with a bigger, deeper shock.

“Discussions with AB de Villiers have concluded with the batsman deciding once and for all that, his retirement will remain final,” Cricket South Africa said while announcing their squads for limited-overs series in the West Indies and Ireland over the next few months.

Numerous calls urging de Villiers to come out of retirement for the upcoming T20 World Cup picked up pace during IPL 2021, where the wicketkeeper-batsman showed remarkable form with the bat. In just 7 matches, before the season was indefinitely postponed to the Covid-19 crisis in India and numerous positive cases among various franchises, the swashbuckling batter scored 207 runs at a strike-rate of 164.28

Here's how the world of Twitter reacted to the "heartbreaking" news.

I'm so unlucky as a cricket fan that I couldn't see my idols #RahulDravid and #ABdeVilliers winning the World Cup. Dravid wasn't part of India's 2011 World Cup winning campaign and AB's team got knocked out of 2015 World Cup semi-final due to rain. — Tejan Shrivastava (@BeingTeJan) May 18, 2021

Not only South African fans but all cricket fans wanted to see him in the #T20worldcup 2021 💔 I hope he changes his decision before the T20 World Cup 🙏 #AbDeVilliers #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/YMA4DNiiVv — Purvin Suthar (@purvin01) May 18, 2021

#AbDeVilliers Gonna miss u AB 😔😭

One of the best batsman in the world ❤️💪

Love u forever ❤️ most loved ❤️ foreign player in India pic.twitter.com/sIoUVFJx3N — Adarsh (@Adarsha38757997) May 18, 2021

#AbDeVilliers Players will come & go but surely cricket won't see another #AbDeVilliers.



ABD DESERVES BETTER miss you champion 😌😭😭😭😭😭 @ABdeVilliers17 pic.twitter.com/WyI6gAGqKW — Adarsh (@Adarsha38757997) May 18, 2021

The word "EVERYTHING COMES TO AN END" is surrounding in my head



Has been proud to be ur fan @ABdeVilliers17 ❤️we won't let u down in any situation take care of ur health ab 🥺❤️we love u 😭😭❤️



I can't Even control my emotions 💔🥺 TQ for everything ab 😭🥺#AbDeVilliers pic.twitter.com/BK7MrCNCy2 — AB De Fans Trends™ (@AbdeFansTrends) May 18, 2021

AB de Villiers had announced his retirement from international cricket in May 2018. He played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is before announcing his surprise retirement.