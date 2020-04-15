e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Someone has to step up and guide him’: Suresh Raina on young ‘talented’ player

‘Someone has to step up and guide him’: Suresh Raina on young ‘talented’ player

He spoke about his own career and recalled when he was taking the initial few steps in the Indian team.

cricket Updated: Apr 15, 2020 08:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
File image of Suresh Raina
File image of Suresh Raina(AP)
         

Suresh Raina has backed Rishabh Pant to come good at the international stage and believes that the Indian management should give confidence to the young man to prosper at the highest level. He spoke about his own career and recalled when he was taking the initial few steps in the Indian team.

“Rishabh Pant is very talented. Someone has to step up and guide him. When I used to play, Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) paa used to tell me you make mistakes and we will guide you. So Rishabh should be backed,” Raina said during an Instagram live session for Chennai Super Kings.

ALSO READ: Michael Hussey explains why MS Dhoni ‘is the greatest finisher of all time’

“He has hundreds abroad and he is not a fluke player. Somewhere I think he is not getting confidence..he is missing something,” he further added.

On MS Dhoni

As per CSK members, MS Dhoni looked sharp and fit in the pre-season camp. Raina too believes that the former Indian captain has a lot of cricket left in him.

“He was batting really well. Cricket is still left in him. He has looked innovative. We played practice games and those sixes are as big as they were,” he said.

“Three hours of batting in the evening, that too, in Chennai heat is not easy and we did that (during the camp). If you ask me, Mahi bhai is batting brilliantly.

“His body is not showing signs of ageing. He was looking different and was trying to do something else, something different, new. So people will get to know when they see him.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
From lathicharge to probe: What happened in Mumbai’s Bandra
From lathicharge to probe: What happened in Mumbai’s Bandra
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
New Covid-19 count hints Delhi close to turning a corner on Tablighi Jamaat cases
New Covid-19 count hints Delhi close to turning a corner on Tablighi Jamaat cases
Covid-19 update: Coronavirus cases in India climb to 11,439, death toll at 377
Covid-19 update: Coronavirus cases in India climb to 11,439, death toll at 377
‘Need to review WHO’s role in mismanaging Covid-19 spread’: Trump halts funding
‘Need to review WHO’s role in mismanaging Covid-19 spread’: Trump halts funding
Facebook Messenger launches WHO chatbot for Covid-19
Facebook Messenger launches WHO chatbot for Covid-19
‘Effortless, takes people down’: Jos Buttler describes India star
‘Effortless, takes people down’: Jos Buttler describes India star
IPL in suspension till further notice
IPL in suspension till further notice
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news