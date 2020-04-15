‘Someone has to step up and guide him’: Suresh Raina on young ‘talented’ player

cricket

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 08:34 IST

Suresh Raina has backed Rishabh Pant to come good at the international stage and believes that the Indian management should give confidence to the young man to prosper at the highest level. He spoke about his own career and recalled when he was taking the initial few steps in the Indian team.

“Rishabh Pant is very talented. Someone has to step up and guide him. When I used to play, Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) paa used to tell me you make mistakes and we will guide you. So Rishabh should be backed,” Raina said during an Instagram live session for Chennai Super Kings.

“He has hundreds abroad and he is not a fluke player. Somewhere I think he is not getting confidence..he is missing something,” he further added.

On MS Dhoni

As per CSK members, MS Dhoni looked sharp and fit in the pre-season camp. Raina too believes that the former Indian captain has a lot of cricket left in him.

“He was batting really well. Cricket is still left in him. He has looked innovative. We played practice games and those sixes are as big as they were,” he said.

“Three hours of batting in the evening, that too, in Chennai heat is not easy and we did that (during the camp). If you ask me, Mahi bhai is batting brilliantly.

“His body is not showing signs of ageing. He was looking different and was trying to do something else, something different, new. So people will get to know when they see him.”